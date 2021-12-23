Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PLANT_A_HOME Vastu Tips: Keeping small plants in this direction of the house bring positivity

Today in Vastu Shastra, learn from Acharya Indu Prakash about the direction of planting small plants, so that there is always a flow of positive energy in your house. According to Vastu Shastra, positive energy always flows from east to west, north to south or northeast to south-west, so less dense and small plants should be planted in the north and east so that there is no obstruction in the arrival of positive energy.

Planting flowers, grass and seasonal plants in the east direction in the house make the people of the house less sick.