Vastu Tips: Keep your money in this direction for better financial condition

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the right direction to keep the money. Not everyone has a separate safe to keep money or it is difficult for them to do so. Hence, according to Vastu Shastra here's in which direction it would be good for you to keep the money.

Those people who do not have a separate safe or any cupboard to keep money should choose the north direction to keep their money. North direction is best for such people according to Vastu Shastra. Keeping money in this place improves the financial condition of the person. You can make a place for money in the north direction of any room of your house, but keep in mind that the room in which you are keeping money should be safe from the point of view of security.