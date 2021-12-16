Thursday, December 16, 2021
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Keep vault in THIS direction for continuous grace of Goddess Lakshmi

Vastu Tips: Keep vault in THIS direction for continuous grace of Goddess Lakshmi

There will never be any shortage of money in your house! All you need is to pay attention to small things. Know more about it here.

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: December 16, 2021 9:13 IST
Representative image
Image Source : FILE PHOTO

Representative image

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the place to keep valuables in the house. There should never be any shortage of money in your house. For this, you just need to pay attention to small things.

Valuables, especially jewellery and money, should be kept in a safe place in the house and should also keep in mind the right direction according to Vastu Shastra.

East or North direction should be chosen to keep your precious jewellery and money. The vault in which you are keeping it should have its face in such a way that it should open in the east or north only. The safe should never be kept under the stairs. This is not considered good.

Write a comment

Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News