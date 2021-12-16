Vastu Tips: Keep vault in THIS direction for continuous grace of Goddess Lakshmi

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO Representative image

Know from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today about the place to keep valuables in the house. There should never be any shortage of money in your house. For this, you just need to pay attention to small things.

Valuables, especially jewellery and money, should be kept in a safe place in the house and should also keep in mind the right direction according to Vastu Shastra.

East or North direction should be chosen to keep your precious jewellery and money. The vault in which you are keeping it should have its face in such a way that it should open in the east or north only. The safe should never be kept under the stairs. This is not considered good.