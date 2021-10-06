Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK.COM Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while making bathroom, your luck will shine

Know about the color of the bathroom from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. By the way, in today's modern times, people get both bathroom and toilet made by attaching them. Each room comes with a separate attached bathroom and toilet.

According to Vastu Shastra, bathroom and toilet should not be attached together and especially not inside the room at all.

White, pink, light yellow or light sky color is best on the walls of the bathroom or toilet. The use of these colors gives peace to the mind. On the other hand, if you talk about bathroom tiles, then always use light color. Do not use dark colored tiles. The color of the tiles should be white, sky or blue. These colors give a completely fresh look to the bathroom. At the same time, avoid dark colors like black and red.

According to Vastu, the color of the bucket kept in the bathroom should also be taken care of. Keep a blue colored bucket in the bathroom. According to Vastu, it is the carrier of auspicious luck. This brings happiness in the house.