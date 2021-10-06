Wednesday, October 06, 2021
     
 Live tv Clickmania
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Lifestyle
  4. Vastu
  5. Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while making bathroom, your luck will shine

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while making bathroom, your luck will shine

In today's modern time, people get attached bathroom and toilet build. Each room comes with a separate washroom and therefore it becomes important to look at certain rules which needs to be kept in mind while doing so.  

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 06, 2021 7:18 IST
Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while making bathroom, your luck will shine
Image Source : FREEPIK.COM

Vastu Tips: Keep these things in mind while making bathroom, your luck will shine

Know about the color of the bathroom from Acharya Indu Prakash in Vastu Shastra today. By the way, in today's modern times, people get both bathroom and toilet made by attaching them. Each room comes with a separate attached bathroom and toilet.

According to Vastu Shastra, bathroom and toilet should not be attached together and especially not inside the room at all.

White, pink, light yellow or light sky color is best on the walls of the bathroom or toilet. The use of these colors gives peace to the mind. On the other hand, if you talk about bathroom tiles, then always use light color. Do not use dark colored tiles. The color of the tiles should be white, sky or blue. These colors give a completely fresh look to the bathroom. At the same time, avoid dark colors like black and red.

According to Vastu, the color of the bucket kept in the bathroom should also be taken care of. Keep a blue colored bucket in the bathroom. According to Vastu, it is the carrier of auspicious luck. This brings happiness in the house.

 

Write a comment

Click Mania
Bigg Boss 15

Top News

Latest News