Vastu Tips: Keep green colored things in East direction at home. Know why

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to keep things related to green color in the igneous angle. Also, a small garden of green grass in the house should also be made in one of these directions.   

New Delhi Published on: December 27, 2021 8:22 IST
In Vastu Shastra, Acharya Indu Prakash shares about the direction in which you should keep green coloured things. Green things can include green vegetables, fruits, pulses, clothes, bedding, decoration etc. Apart from this, if you want to make a small garden or park in your house, then Acharya Indu Prakash shares in which direction you should make it to have beneficial effects. 

According to Vastu Shastra, it is good to keep things related to green colour in the east or south-east direction, also called the igneous angle. Also, a small garden of green grass in the house should also be made in one of these directions. 

The green colour and both these directions are related to the wood element. Therefore it is auspicious to keep green things in the east or south-east direction. By keeping green things in the east, the pace of success of the elder son of the house always increases. His legs become strong. At the same time, the elder daughter benefits from placing green things in the igneous angle. It constantly helps develop her life for the better.

