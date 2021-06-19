Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Vastu Tips: If there is no vault at home, keep your money in THIS direction, financial condition will improve

Not everyone has a separate safe or vault to keep the money. Or sometimes it is difficult to keep the money safe in the locker for a few days. So, Acharya Indu Prakash reveals in which direction it would be good for you to keep the money at home. Those people who do not have a separate safe or any locker should choose the north direction to keep their money.

North direction is best for such people. Keeping money in this place improves the financial condition of the person. You can make a place for money in the north direction of any room of your house, but keep in mind that the room in which you are keeping money should be safe from the point of view of security.