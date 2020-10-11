Sunday, October 11, 2020
     
Vastu Tips for office: Constructing temple or pooja room in northeast direction ensures growth in business

Vastu governs positive and negative energy inside the office. According to Vastu Shastra, it is advisable to construct the pooja room in the northeast direction, like home. This direction is most suitable for business growth. 

India TV Lifestyle Desk India TV Lifestyle Desk
New Delhi Published on: October 11, 2020 7:16 IST
Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@KREATECUBE

Offices laid out according to Vastu principles are useful in generating financial growth of the business. Vastu suggests some rules in building offices that prove to be very functional for the economic growth of the organization. Vastu governs positive and negative energy inside the office. According to Vastu Shastra, it is advisable to construct the pooja room in the northeast direction, like home. This direction is most suitable for business growth. 

However, if the system is not made in the north-east direction, then you can get the temple constructed in the east direction also. By doing this your business will always be on the path of progress and you will get profit. 

