Vastu Tips for home: Hanging pendulum clock on the wall brings positive atmosphere

Vastu Tips for home: Hanging pendulum clock brings positive atmosphere

Yesterday we talked in Vastu Shastra that we shouldn't keep our wristwatch under the pillow while sleeping as this brings negativity. Today we will talk about which clock should you place at your home to bring about a healthy atmosphere.

Putting a pendulum clock on the wall of the house is beneficial. By keeping a pendulum clock on the wall, time remains good and troubles are removed from life. The pendulum clock should be installed in the drawing-room of the house. In addition, it is also necessary to have the correct size of the watch. According to Vastu Shastra, a clock with round, square, oval or eight and six arms should be installed. This increases positivity so keep in mind the size of the clock before you buy one.