Vastu Tips: Construction of toilet in the south direction should be avoided, here's why

Vastu Tips: Construction of toilets in the south direction should be avoided, here's why

Vastu compliant bathroom is essential in keeping energy levels in balance. Often people focus on vastu for bedrooms and kitchen but ignore the bathrooms. Since bathroom is one place with a strong influence of water energies, it is imperative to know the ideal direction for constructing a toilet as per Vastu Shastra guidelines resulting in beneficial results for all members of the family.

Today in Vastu Shastra we will talk about the construction of toilets in the south direction. If there is a possibility of a toilet in the south direction of your house, try to shift it between south and southwest. The construction of toilets in the south direction leads to loss of fame and fame. The heat of life can be lost and your eyes continue to bother. There remains some disorder in the eyes and the time between 9 to 11 o'clock every morning proves very troublesome.

If you have a toilet in the south due to any compulsion, then by putting a copper leaf on the toilet door to reduce its effects, there will be some relief.