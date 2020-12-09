Image Source : INSTAGRAM/@STUDYWITH_NK Vastu Tips: Children weak in studies? Bring this special device to strengthen their intellectual ability

Acharya Indu Prakash talks about Vidya Yantra today. Children who are weak in education or those who shy away from studies can make the most use of vidya yantra. Acharya Indu Prakash reveals that this device is very important for those for keep forgetting things even after studying hard or those whose intellectual abilities have become weak. Apart from this, Vidya Yantra is also very beneficial for those whose exams are coming.

Suppose your preparation for the exam is very good, but despite the good preparations, you have a strange fear, or feeling nervous that you will forget the things, then vidya Yantra will prove to be very beneficial for you.