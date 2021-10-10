Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/R_RUDRAKSHA_ Vastu Tips: Chanting facing this direction leads to attainment of wealth and splendor

Today in Vastu Shastra, know about chanting in other directions. Generally, worship or chanting is done by facing north or east, but sometimes chanting is done in other directions to get some fruit. Chanting facing the west direction fulfills the desire for wealth, opulence and opulence.

Chanting facing in the south direction leads to the attainment of the Shatkarmas. Chanting facing the north-west, that is, north-west, leads to victory over enemies and opponents. Chanting facing south-east, i.e., igneous angle, fulfills the desire for attractiveness and beauty, and chanting facing south-west, i.e. southeast angle, fulfills one's desire for darshan.

In Vastu Shastra this was the discussion about worshiping or chanting facing in different directions. Hope you will definitely benefit by adopting these Vastu tips.