World Forestry Day 2024: 5 Indian forests every nature lover must visit once

As we celebrate World Forestry Day on March 21, it's a perfect time to appreciate the invaluable gift of forests to our planet. Forests are not just repositories of biodiversity; they are also essential for maintaining ecological balance, providing livelihoods to millions, and offering serene retreats for nature enthusiasts. In India, blessed with diverse ecosystems, there are numerous forests that beckon adventurers and nature lovers alike. So, on this World Forestry Day, let's explore these natural treasures and pledge to protect and preserve them for future generations. Here are five Indian forests that should be on every nature lover's bucket list.

1. Jim Corbett National Park, Uttarakhand

Nestled in the foothills of the Himalayas, Jim Corbett National Park is one of India's oldest and most prestigious wildlife reserves. Named after the renowned conservationist Jim Corbett, this park is a haven for Bengal tigers, leopards, elephants, and over 600 species of birds. Visitors can explore the park through jeep safaris, elephant rides, or guided walks, immersing themselves in the lush greenery and diverse wildlife.

2. Sundarbans National Park, West Bengal

The Sundarbans, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is the largest mangrove forest in the world and a true natural wonder. Spanning across India and Bangladesh, this unique ecosystem is home to the majestic Royal Bengal Tiger, as well as saltwater crocodiles, spotted deer, and numerous bird species. Exploring the Sundarbans by boat offers visitors a chance to witness its ethereal beauty and unparallelled biodiversity.

3. Periyar Tiger Reserve, Kerala

Located in the Western Ghats of Kerala, the Periyar Tiger Reserve is renowned for its scenic beauty and rich wildlife. The centrepiece of the reserve is the picturesque Periyar Lake, where visitors can enjoy boat cruises amidst verdant forests teeming with elephants, gaurs, sambar deer, and rare lion-tailed macaques. Trekking trails around the reserve provide opportunities for close encounters with nature and breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains.

4. Bandhavgarh National Park, Madhya Pradesh

For those seeking a glimpse of the elusive Bengal tiger, Bandhavgarh National Park in Madhya Pradesh is the place to be. With one of the highest tiger populations in India, this park offers excellent chances for tiger sightings along with sightings of leopards, sloth bears, and various species of deer. Jeep safaris and nature walks allow visitors to explore the park's diverse landscapes, from dense forests to grassy meadows and ancient ruins.

5. Kaziranga National Park, Assam

Kaziranga National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, is synonymous with the conservation of the endangered one-horned rhinoceros. Situated in the floodplains of the Brahmaputra River, this park is also home to wild water buffaloes, elephants, and tigers, along with a plethora of bird species. Elephant safaris and jeep rides provide opportunities to explore the park's grasslands and wetlands, offering unforgettable wildlife encounters.

