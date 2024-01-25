Winter Holidays: 4 luxurious riverside retreats along the Ganges

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Luxurious riverside retreats along the Ganges.

Embark on a winter wonderland adventure and discover the epitome of luxury at enchanting riverside retreats along the Ganges. Unveil the magic of the season against the backdrop of flowing waters, where tranquillity meets opulence.

Ganga Kinare - A Riverside Resort and & Hotel:

Nestled snugly on the banks of the serene River Ganges, Ganga Kinare - by A Riverside Boutique Resort, transforms into a winter wonderland, offering a charming boutique retreat in the heart of Rishikesh. In Winter Wonders, where spirituality and the beauty of Mother Nature merge into a captivating blend, Ganga Kinare stands as a unique haven. As the sole hotel resort in Rishikesh constructed right on the banks of the Ganges, it provides an exclusive vantage point overlooking the Rajaji National Park—a vast sanctuary in North India, showcasing a diverse tapestry of flora and fauna.

Ganga Kinare's allure is further enhanced by a waterside esplanade, inviting guests to stroll alongside the meandering river, savour the breathtaking views of snow-kissed mountains, and revel in the enchanting verdancy that blankets the surroundings. Amidst Winter's magic, Ganga Kinare becomes not just a hotel and resort but a sanctuary where the Ganges' gentle flow harmonises with the serene escape of the season.

Riverstone Cottages, Dehradun:

Experience winter bliss at Riverstone Cottages, nestled along the Tons River. This exotic property offers breathtaking views of the mighty Himalayas and serves as a haven for nature lovers. Immerse yourself in the tranquillity of the season while surrounded by the soothing sounds of birds, winds, and rustling leaves.

Aalia on the Ganges, Haridwar:

Harmonising contemporary amenities with spiritual serenity, Aalia on the Ganges, located 12 km from Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar, spans five acres of riverside luxury. Revel in amazing views of the Ganges and the Chilla forest range of the Rajaji National Park, creating a perfect blend of modern comfort and natural beauty.

Anand Kashi by the Ganges, Rishikesh:

Tune into the "light of inner bliss" at Anand Kashi, perched on an eastward bend of the Ganga. This boutique hotel, with traditional Garhwali architecture, offers 22 rooms and two luxury tents. Immerse in the waters by the private beach, swim in the infinity pool along Ganga's curve and engage in stone painting and indoor board games. Indulge in global cuisines at the all-day restaurant, unwind at the rooftop bar, and savour a special meal at the Ganga deck overlooking the river and valley. Discover tranquillity and luxury in the heart of Rishikesh this winter.