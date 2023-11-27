Visa-free travel to Malaysia: 10 Offbeat places places which Indians can explore

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Visa-free travel to Malaysia (Representational Image)

In a move to boost tourism, Malaysia has announced visa-free entry for Indian and Chinese citizens for a duration of 30 days, effective from December 1. This follows a trend set by countries like Sri Lanka and Thailand, aiming to promote tourism by facilitating easier entry for travellers. This development brings exciting opportunities for Indian travellers, positioning Malaysia as a fresh and sought-after destination. The country has now garnered widespread attention, stepping into the limelight previously dominated by well-known destinations such as Dubai, Bali, and Singapore. For those considering a New Year celebration in Malaysia, India TV has compiled a list of 10 unique and lesser-known places that you should consider exploring.

Kuching Cat Museum : If you're a cat lover, you won't want to miss the Kuching Cat Museum in Sarawak. It's a one-of-a-kind spot filled with over 4,000 cat artefacts and exhibits – a quirky yet captivating experience for feline enthusiasts.

While everyone knows about Batu Caves near Kuala Lumpur, not everyone discovers the hidden gem inside – the Art Gallery. As you marvel at the intricate Hindu cave art and sculptures, prepare for a spiritual and artistic journey.

Penang Avatar Secret Garden: Step into a magical world inspired by "Avatar" at the Penang Avatar Secret Garden. As night falls, vibrant light displays bring the garden to life, creating a surreal atmosphere that transports visitors to another realm.

Desaru Fruit Farm : Need a break from the hustle and bustle? Head to Johor's Desaru Fruit Farm. Here, you can pick your own fruit, witness the agricultural process, and savor a farm-to-table dining experience in a serene setting.

Kellie's Castle: Explore Kellie's Castle's intriguing history, an unfinished Perak mansion. The architecture is both eerie and captivating, offering a glimpse into its construction during the early 20th century.

Langkawi Sky Bridge: For breathtaking views, don't miss the Langkawi Sky Bridge. Suspended high above the rainforest, it provides panoramic vistas of the Andaman Sea and lush landscapes – a thrilling experience for adventure seekers.

Kampung Kuantan Firefly Park : Experience the enchanting display of fireflies along the Selangor River. Take a boat ride at night to witness the magical sight of these glowing insects illuminating the riverside mangrove trees.

Taiping Heritage Trail: Explore the peaceful town of Taiping through its Heritage Trail. Stroll along charming streets and immerse yourself in the historical charm of well-preserved colonial-era buildings.

Sarawak Cultural Village : Dive into the rich cultural diversity of Malaysia at Sarawak Cultural Village in Borneo. This living museum showcases the traditional homes of various ethnic groups, providing an immersive cultural journey.

Cherating Turtle Sanctuary: Nature lovers, head to the Cherating Turtle Sanctuary in Pahang. Witness the nesting and hatching of endangered sea turtles, contributing to conservation efforts while enjoying the beauty of Cherating's beaches.

