Visa-free travel to Malaysia: 10 Offbeat places places which Indians can explore

In a move to boost tourism, Malaysia has announced visa-free entry for Indian and Chinese citizens for a duration of 30 days, effective from December 1. This follows a trend set by countries like Sri Lanka and Thailand, aiming to promote tourism by facilitating easier entry for travellers. This development brings exciting opportunities for Indian travellers, positioning Malaysia as a fresh and sought-after destination. The country has now garnered widespread attention, stepping into the limelight previously dominated by well-known destinations such as Dubai, Bali, and Singapore. For those considering a New Year celebration in Malaysia, India TV has compiled a list of 10 unique and lesser-known places that you should consider exploring.
- Kuching Cat Museum: If you're a cat lover, you won't want to miss the Kuching Cat Museum in Sarawak. It's a one-of-a-kind spot filled with over 4,000 cat artefacts and exhibits – a quirky yet captivating experience for feline enthusiasts.
- Batu Caves Temple Art Gallery: While everyone knows about Batu Caves near Kuala Lumpur, not everyone discovers the hidden gem inside – the Art Gallery. As you marvel at the intricate Hindu cave art and sculptures, prepare for a spiritual and artistic journey.
- Penang Avatar Secret Garden: Step into a magical world inspired by "Avatar" at the Penang Avatar Secret Garden. As night falls, vibrant light displays bring the garden to life, creating a surreal atmosphere that transports visitors to another realm.
- Desaru Fruit Farm: Need a break from the hustle and bustle? Head to Johor's Desaru Fruit Farm. Here, you can pick your own fruit, witness the agricultural process, and savor a farm-to-table dining experience in a serene setting.
- Kellie's Castle: Explore Kellie's Castle's intriguing history, an unfinished Perak mansion. The architecture is both eerie and captivating, offering a glimpse into its construction during the early 20th century.
- Langkawi Sky Bridge: For breathtaking views, don't miss the Langkawi Sky Bridge. Suspended high above the rainforest, it provides panoramic vistas of the Andaman Sea and lush landscapes – a thrilling experience for adventure seekers.
- Kampung Kuantan Firefly Park: Experience the enchanting display of fireflies along the Selangor River. Take a boat ride at night to witness the magical sight of these glowing insects illuminating the riverside mangrove trees.
- Taiping Heritage Trail: Explore the peaceful town of Taiping through its Heritage Trail. Stroll along charming streets and immerse yourself in the historical charm of well-preserved colonial-era buildings.
- Sarawak Cultural Village: Dive into the rich cultural diversity of Malaysia at Sarawak Cultural Village in Borneo. This living museum showcases the traditional homes of various ethnic groups, providing an immersive cultural journey.
- Cherating Turtle Sanctuary: Nature lovers, head to the Cherating Turtle Sanctuary in Pahang. Witness the nesting and hatching of endangered sea turtles, contributing to conservation efforts while enjoying the beauty of Cherating's beaches.