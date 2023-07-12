Roadies Rostel launches first immersive Resort in Ahmedabad with Sonu Sood; eyes Rs 100 crore revenue

Follow us on Image Source : FILE IMAGE Roadies Rostel launch

Roostels India, in collaboration with Viacom18 Consumer Products, opens one of its kind experiential holiday staycation in India. It is planning to open 15 franchise-based theme hotels in prominent holiday locations with revenue expectations of Rs 100 crore, a senior executive said. Roadies Rostel in Ahmedabad is the first franchisee under the ‘Roadies Rostel brand’. This strategic move marks a significant milestone for the company. The launch event was attended by Sonu Sood, Bollywood actor, film producer, humanitarian, and philanthropist, along with Roadies – Karm ya Kaand Insiders Abhimanyu Raghav and Shreya Kalra.

Ex-Roadies – Nandini and Sapna Malik and Colors Gujarati artists, Arman Kotak aka Akash Pandya from Rashi Rikshawwali and Swara Soni aka Vaishaki Shah from Moti Baa Ni Nani Vahu were also present.

Through Roadies Rostel, guests can look forward to an immersive experience and unmatched hospitality. They can also participate in various sports and leisure activities. The Ahmedabad resort also has 17 Roadies-themed rooms that have been specially designed, keeping the needs of today’s travellers in mind.

Roadies Rostel allows guests to live the Roadies experience and connect with like-minded people. The franchisee properties will have several adrenaline-pumping challenges that are inspired by the iconic Roadies show. Through its consistent efforts and widespread marketing, the company has plans for exponential growth with this property.

Aditya Kushwaha, Chairman and Founder, Roostels India, said, "These are exciting times for the hospitality industry that is witnessing a strong uptick post-COVID. With Roadies Rostel, we are offering one of its kind holiday experience in India. All our resorts, including the one in Ahmedabad, are creatively designed to suit the needs of the new-age millennial traveller and fulfil their quest for thrill and adventure. We see Roadies Rostel along with Viacom18 Consumer Products furthering our endeavour to provide an exceptional experience to our guests."

Sachin Puntambekar, Business Head, Consumer Products, Viacom18, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of Roadies Rostel, in Ahmedabad. This is a significant first step in the journey of Roadies Rostel and we look forward to redefining the boundaries of hospitality and bringing the spirit of Roadies to the realm of travel and backpacking.”

After Ahmedabad, Roadies Rostel is eyeing opening similar staycations in Bengaluru, Shimla, Manali, Kasauli and Goa.

