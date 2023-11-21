Planning to visit Sikkim? Here's an important update for travelers

Follow us on Image Source : SIKKIM TOURISM Sikkim is known for its stunning landscapes, rich biodiversity, and vibrant culture

Amid the winter holiday season, the Sikkim government has said that all popular destinations in the Himalayan state are open for tourists, except for the extreme northern part of the state. "Except for the extreme Northern part of Sikkim which is not accessible, all other destinations of the state are open for tourists and there is no untoward situation as the impact of flood in Teesta has since normalised," said an advisory.

For the unversed, the Himalayan state was hit by a flash flood in the Teesta river, triggered by a cloudburst in the early hours of October 4 in which 40 people were killed. She urged tourists to visit the Himalayan state, which is known for its pristine natural beauty.

Sikkim Tourism: Regions Which Are Safe to Visit

Sikkim government's Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, Additional Secretary, Bandana Chettri said that all the regions of the state under different districts, namely Gangtok, Namchi, Soreng, Pakyong and Gyalshing are safe to visit and the weather conditions in these areas are very soothing in this festive season.

She urged tourists to visit the Himalayan state, which is known for its pristine natural beauty.

5 Best Places to Visit in Sikkim

Gangtok: The capital city of Sikkim, Gangtok, is a charming blend of tradition and modernity. Surrounded by majestic mountains, Gangtok offers breathtaking views of the Himalayas. Visit the Enchey Monastery, explore the bustling MG Marg for shopping and local cuisine, and take a cable car ride for a panoramic view of the city. Nathula Pass: If you are an adventurous soul, Nathula Pass is a must-visit destination. Located on the Indo-China border at an altitude of 14,140 feet, it offers a stunning view of the snow-clad peaks. Visitors require a special permit to reach Nathula, but the journey is worth it for the scenic beauty and the sense of standing at the crossroads of two nations. Tsomgo Lake: Also known as Changu Lake, Tsomgo Lake is a glacial lake surrounded by mountains at an altitude of 12,400 feet. The lake freezes during winter, creating a surreal landscape. Visitors can enjoy a yak ride or simply soak in the serene atmosphere. The reflection of the surrounding mountains in the crystal-clear water adds to the mystical charm. Yumthang Valley: Often referred to as the "Valley of Flowers," Yumthang is a picturesque valley surrounded by snow-capped mountains. Located at an altitude of 11,693 feet, it blooms with vibrant rhododendrons during spring, creating a riot of colors. The Shingba Rhododendron Sanctuary, nearby, is a treat for nature enthusiasts. Pelling: Pelling is a serene town in West Sikkim, offering breathtaking views of the Kanchenjunga range. The Pemayangtse Monastery, one of the oldest in Sikkim, is a major attraction. Take a short trek to the Rabdentse Ruins for a glimpse into Sikkim's royal history.

Read More Travel News