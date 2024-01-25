National Tourism Day 2024: Top 5 popular destinations in India for international tourists

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Top 5 popular destinations in India for international tourists.

As we celebrate National Tourism Day in 2024, it is a reminder of the importance of travel and exploration in our lives. And what better way to celebrate this day than by exploring the incredible diversity and beauty that India has to offer? From bustling cities to serene beaches, ancient monuments to lush forests, India has something for every type of traveller. In this article, we will take a look at the top 5 popular destinations in India for international tourists.

Agra

No list of popular destinations in India can be complete without mentioning Agra, home to the magnificent Taj Mahal. This iconic ivory-white marble mausoleum is a symbol of eternal love and has been declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Built-in the 17th century by Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan in memory of his beloved wife Mumtaz Mahal, the Taj Mahal is a marvel of architectural beauty and attracts millions of tourists every year. Apart from the Taj Mahal, Agra also has other attractions such as the Agra Fort and Fatehpur Sikri, making it a must-visit destination for international tourists.

Jaipur

Known as the ‘Pink City’, Jaipur is the capital city of Rajasthan and is famous for its grand palaces, bustling bazaars, and vibrant culture. The city’s most famous attraction is the majestic Amer Fort, which showcases the rich heritage and architectural brilliance of Rajasthan. Other popular attractions include the City Palace, Hawa Mahal, and Jantar Mantar. Jaipur is also known for its traditional Rajasthani cuisine and colourful festivals like the Jaipur Literature Festival and the Elephant Festival, making it a must-visit destination for international tourists.

Goa

Goa needs no introduction when it comes to being a popular tourist destination in India. Located on the western coast of India, this beautiful state is known for its stunning beaches, vibrant nightlife, and Portuguese-influenced architecture. International tourists flock to Goa for its picturesque beaches like Baga, Calangute, and Anjuna, where they can relax, sunbathe, and indulge in water sports. Goa also has a rich history with attractions like the Basilica of Bom Jesus and Fort Aguada. And let’s not forget the delicious seafood and vibrant nightlife that make Goa a favourite among tourists.

Kerala

The southern state of Kerala is often referred to as ‘God’s Own Country’ due to its breathtaking natural beauty. With serene backwaters, lush green forests, and stunning hill stations, Kerala offers a peaceful escape from the chaos of city life. The backwaters of Alleppey and the hill station of Munnar are among the top attractions in Kerala. International tourists also flock to this state for its Ayurvedic treatments and traditional dance forms like Kathakali and Mohiniyattam.

Varanasi

Known as the spiritual capital of India, Varanasi is one of the oldest inhabited cities in the world and is situated on the banks of the holy river Ganges. It is a city steeped in culture, religion, and tradition, making it a must-visit destination for international tourists seeking a spiritual experience. The ghats along the river Ganges are a major attraction, where visitors can witness daily rituals and ceremonies being performed. The ancient temples and narrow lanes of Varanasi also offer a glimpse into the rich history and culture of this city.

ALSO READ: National Tourism Day 2024: Top 5 spiritual destinations besides Ayodhya