National Tourism Day 2024: Top 5 spiritual destinations besides Ayodhya

National Tourism Day 2024: 5 holy sites beyond Ayodhya

India is a land of rich culture and heritage, and it is no surprise that it is also home to some of the most sacred and spiritual destinations in the world. With Ram Mandir consecration, Ayodhya has become one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in India but there are many other incredible places that you can visit to connect with your inner self and find peace. In honour of National Tourism Day, which is celebrated on January 25th, here are five of the top spiritual destinations in India that you should consider visiting.

Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh:

Varanasi, the ancient city on the banks of the Ganges River, is one of the holiest places in Hinduism. It is believed that bathing in the Ganges River washes away sins and brings salvation. The city is also home to a number of important temples, including the Kashi Vishwanath Temple, one of the 12 Jyotirlingas. Every evening, aarti is performed on the banks of the Ganges, a sight that is not to be missed.

Rishikesh, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh is located in the foothills of the Himalayas and is known as the ‘Yoga Capital of the World.’ The city is a popular destination for yoga retreats and meditation courses. There are many ashrams (spiritual centres) in Rishikesh where you can learn about yoga and meditation. The city is also home to several temples, including the Triveni Ghat, where the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers are said to meet.

Vrindavan, Mathura

Vrindavan is the place where Lord Krishna is believed to have spent his childhood. The city is home to many temples dedicated to Krishna, including the Banke Bihari Temple and the ISKCON temple. Vrindavan is a popular destination for Hindus from all over the world, especially during the Janmashtami festival, which celebrates the birth of Krishna.

Puri, Odisha

Puri is home to the Jagannath Temple, one of the Char Dhams, or the four most important pilgrimage sites in Hinduism. The temple is dedicated to Lord Krishna and is known for its annual Rath Yatra or chariot festival. Puri is also a popular beach resort and is a great place to relax and unwind after a day of sightseeing.

Bodh Gaya, Bihar

Bodh Gaya is the place where Lord Buddha attained enlightenment under the Bodhi tree. The Mahabodhi Temple, one of the holiest sites in Buddhism, is located in Bodh Gaya. The temple complex is a UNESCO World Heritage Site and is a popular pilgrimage destination for Buddhists from all over the world.

