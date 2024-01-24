National Tourism Day 2024: Top 5 places to witness snowfall in India

Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE National Tourism Day 2024: Top places to witness snowfall in India

As India celebrates National Tourism Day on January 25th, 2024, what better way to experience the diversity of the country than by chasing the winter wonderland? Snowfall in India may not be as widespread as in other countries, but the select destinations that do experience it offer a magical escape amidst breathtaking scenery and thrilling activities. So, if you're yearning for a snowy adventure, pack your thermals and get ready to be enchanted by these top 5 places to witness snowfall in India.

Gulmarg, Jammu and Kashmir:

The crown jewel of winter tourism in India, Gulmarg in Jammu and Kashmir is a skier's paradise. Nestled amidst snow-capped peaks, Gulmarg boasts Asia's longest cable car ride and offers stunning views of the surrounding Himalayas. From December to February, the resort town transforms into a winter wonderland, with powdery snow blanketing the slopes and the air buzzing with excitement. Whether you're a seasoned skier carving down the slopes or a first-timer trying your hand at snow sledding, Gulmarg has something for everyone.

Auli, Uttarakhand:

Known as the 'Switzerland of India,' Auli in Uttarakhand is a skier's haven and a scenic paradise. Lush meadows carpeted with snow, towering Himalayan peaks, and a serene atmosphere make Auli a perfect winter getaway. The Auli ski resort boasts slopes for all levels of skiers and snowboarders, while the breathtaking views of Nanda Devi, the highest peak in the Garhwal Himalayas, leave you awestruck. For a unique experience, take a cable car ride up to Gorson Bugyal, a vast meadow offering panoramic vistas of the snow-covered landscape.

Shimla, Himachal Pradesh:

The 'Queen of Hills,' Shimla, exudes a colonial charm that is accentuated by snowfall. The Ridge and Mall Road, adorned with snow, present a delightful spectacle. The Christ Church and Jakhu Temple provide iconic backdrops against the snowy landscape. Take a leisurely walk on the snow-covered paths or enjoy a cup of hot chai at one of the quaint cafes to experience the winter charm of Shimla.

Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh

Tawang, nestled in the eastern part of the Himalayas, is a scenic paradise. The snowfall adds an extra layer of charm to its monasteries, lakes, and lofty mountains. The Tawang Monastery, surrounded by snow, is a sight to behold, and the journey through the snow-covered landscapes to reach Tawang is an adventure in itself.

Katao, Sikkim:

A lesser-known gem, Katao, in Sikkim, offers a pristine snowy retreat. Surrounded by lush greenery, this secluded destination transforms into a winter wonderland during the snowy season. It's a haven for those seeking solitude and a tranquil snow-covered landscape.

