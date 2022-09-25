Sunday, September 25, 2022
     
5 Temples in Delhi to visit during Navratri: Shree Sheetla Mata Mandir to Kali temple & more

If you're in Delhi and want to soak in the celebrations in their truest form, you must visit these 5 temples in the national capital.

India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By: India TV Lifestyle Desk New Delhi Published on: September 25, 2022 13:42 IST
Durga Puja navratri 2022 delhi temples
Image Source : TWITTER/HAYAT_SIDNAAZ Representative image

5 Temples in Delhi to visit during Navratri: It's that time of the year when the nine days are purely dedicated to fasting and feasting. Goddess Durga's devotees from all over the country celebrate the Navratri with zeal and enthusiasm. If you're in Delhi and want to soak in the celebrations in their truest form, you must visit these 5 temples in the national capital. 

Chhatarpur Temple

Dedicated to Goddess Katyayani, the place is a well-known temple in south Delhi, always bustling with activity as devotees attend practically every day. Its magnificent architecture draws many tourists and is supposed to be open only during Navratri. This is a must-see temple to pay your respects over the holiday season.

Jhandewalan Temple

Located at Jhandewalan road, the famous temple attracts hundreds of worshipers, especially during Navratri. This temple, dedicated to Maa Aadi Shakti, is one of the most well-known in Delhi. During Shah Jahan's reign, the temple was given the name 'Jhandewalan' due to the prayer flags or Jhandas that are offered there. It is one of the top temples to visit during the Navratri festival in Delhi.

Kalkaji Temple

Kalka Ji Temple, one of Delhi's oldest temples, is dedicated to Goddess Kali. As per local traditions, it is believed to be the Manokaamna Siddha Peetha or Jayanti Peeta. Built about 1764 AD, followers believe that during Navratri, Maa Kali grants the wishes and prayers of her devotees.

Kali Mandir

Dedicated to Goddess Kali, the iconic temple is located in Chittaranjan Park, also known as CR Park. She is regarded as one of Maa Durga's avatars and is highly revered in the Bengali culture.

Shree Sheetla Mata Mandir

Shree Sheetla Mata Mandir is one of the most well-known and huge temples in Delhi-NCR. During the Navratri festival, the place comes to life. Visitors are not permitted to touch Mata Sheetla Devi's idol and can only offer flowers and prayers.

-- with ANI inputs

