Five haunted places in Delhi that you should never visit if you have a weak heart

Haunted Places in Delhi

India is often considered a land of mystique -- wherein a lot of mysteries need to be unravelled, and a lot of questions answered. The national capital region, primarily, has attracted travellers and invaders for years for the energy it inhabits around the historical and mythological structures within its boundary. There also have been rumours about the presence of supernatural powers that grip the various places in the city. So, if you are in Delhi or have been living in the city, you should surely be aware of these places to make sure you don’t pass by them at the odd hours if you are don’t like spine chilling adventures in life

Delhi Cantt

Delhi Cantt is surely one of the safest places in the city. No living being can enter the area without permission; however, you can’t say the same about a ghost lady. Rumours suggest that a middle-aged woman who was killed while asking for a lift to somewhere and now her unsatisfied spirit wanders around the area dressed in a white saree asking for a lift and that's enough to give you child.

Sanjay Van

The beautiful forest cover between Vasant Kunj and Mehrauli is home to several birds and beautiful species. However, during the night people reportedly hear cries of children and some also say that they saw women dressed in white saree suddenly dressed in white saree disappears suddenly in thin air.

House Number W-3 Greater Kailash

The stories about House Number W-3 in Greater Kailash qualifies for a perfect horror thriller movie. An elderly couple who used to live in the house were reportedly murdered with brutality but that's not the end. Rumours suggest the couple came back to reclaim their house. The story spread in the area like wildfire and some locals also reportedly heard strange sounds from this otherwise calm empty house.

Agrasen Ki Baoli

This amazing piece of architecture suddenly saw a rise in the tourist footfall after it featured in Aamir Khan's PK. But looks like it attracts more than just the tourists. According to some rumours the black water at the well lures people to a level that they drown themselves. The pull or attraction intensifies as and when go down further through the stairs.

Dwarka Sector 9 Metro Station

This metro station is like any other normal metro station Delhi apart from the fact that many reported having felt the presence of unnatural spirit. Many say that during the night, they have seen a woman appearing suddenly but by the time you realize anything she just disappears.