Watching movie together, cute picnic to candle light dinner: Ideas for romantic Valentine's day date

The day of love, Valentine's day is here! Valentine's Week, which began with Rose Day on February 7 followed by Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day and Teddy Day will end with Valentine's Day. February 14 is regarded as a day of love. On this day, people express their love, respect and admiration for their near and dear ones. If you are still struggling to plan a romantic date with your loved one, then here are some creative romantic date ideas for Valentine's day.

A Picnic Date

With the pleasant weather and good sunshine, plan a perfect picnic date with your lover. Prepare a menu of quick snacks for munching and plan some games to play. Apart from this, if you wish your date to be Instagram-worthy, then go for coordinated outfits that complement each other and your camera for adorable clicks.

Long Drive or Bike Riding

Take some time and go out to enjoy a long bike ride or car drive through nature. With romantic songs being played in full volume, hold each other's hand while you drive enjoying the weather.

Watch a Movie Together

Whether you both are big movie buffs or not, opting for an exciting outdoor cinema night is something that will definitely work to bring the two of you close to each other. After all, we missed watching a nice movie on the big screen, while digging into a bag of popcorn and enjoying great company. Watching a movie, holding hands, dim light.. what a romantic date to carry on with.

Candle Light Dinner

This Valentine's Day, create special memories with your loved one with live music, romantic ambience, candlelight dinner with sumptuous food and ritzy drink.