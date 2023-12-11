Casual Dating: Is it good or bad for your emotional health?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know whether casual dating is good or bad for emotional health.

Casual dating is dating where individuals decide to be together, but in a noncommittal or often a short-term relationship without any long-term expectations. It can be equally romantic, exploring companionship, sharing experiences and indulging in physical and emotional intimacy. There is no pressure of being exclusive or having a long-term commitment which is or could be a difficult step to take at the beginning of the relationship when you know each other.

According to Arouba Kabir, mental health counsellor and founder, of Enso Wellness every concept of relationship has its advantages and disadvantages and can vary based on a person’s experiences of life and perspectives. In today's world where everyone has ample opportunities or choices in finding a partner, casual dating can provide an opportunity to know the person in social interactions and gain insights into personal preferences before they decide to commit to a long-term relationship. Not all relationships are supposed to be romantic relationships, so sometimes you just happen to broaden one's social circles and make friends for life. As we often say separation is a divorce is at higher rates, and as a therapist, we happen to see such couples, most of the time, they did not invest time and energy in knowing each other casually and started the relationship from a space of Romance and long-term commitment from the beginning.

It allows individuals to explore different dynamics without the immediate burden of defining a committed relationship. So on the positive side, casual dating can give you an opportunity you foster a sense of independence, and have a chance to meet a greater pool of people out of which you might find a partner for life or maybe people who are suitable for your personal growth, carrier focus and have diverse social connections. It will also give you an idea of your preferences in a partner, learn to express yourself better and an opportunity to work towards your growth.

However, we need to work on our attachment style as casual dating might not be suitable for everyone and can push them towards serious, emotional and mental health instabilities. Sometimes people who have unhealthy attachment styles can hop from one relationship to another and that definitely will eat them drained emotionally. So before, they decide to start casually dating people, they need to work on themselves and have clear expectations, which will protect them from being pushed towards emotional ambiguity and challenges. A lot of people start feeling more insecure and create self-doubt after it doesn't work for them.

Whoever decides to be in this situation, communication becomes paramount in casual dating scenarios so that both parties have a similar understanding of the collection and intention. Being honest about one's feelings and expectations helps in maintaining transparency and avoiding potential emotional pitfalls.

Thus, individuals need to assess their own emotional needs, communicate openly with partners, and make choices that align with their values and goals.

ALSO READ: 5 signs that your partner is suffering from borderline personality disorder

Read More Lifestyle News