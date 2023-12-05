Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 signs that your partner is suffering from borderline personality disorder.

Borderline Personality Disorder (BPD) is a complex mental health condition. It is characterised by a pattern of unstable emotions, impulsive behaviour, and difficulty in maintaining relationships. If you have been in a relationship with someone who has BPD, you may have noticed some unusual behaviours that are hard to understand. In this article, we will discuss five signs that your partner may be suffering from borderline personality disorder.

Intense and Unstable Relationships:

One of the primary symptoms of BPD is an unstable pattern of relationships. People with BPD often have a fear of abandonment and struggle to maintain healthy relationships. They may idealize their partner at first and then quickly switch to devaluing them, leading to intense arguments and conflicts. This rollercoaster of emotions can be overwhelming for their partner and can make it challenging to maintain a stable and healthy relationship.

Mood Swings

Mood swings are a common symptom of BPD. People with this disorder can experience intense emotions that can change rapidly and unpredictably. They may go from feeling happy to angry or sad within a matter of minutes, often without any apparent reason. These mood swings can be exhausting for their partners, who may feel like they are walking on eggshells to avoid triggering their intense emotions.

Impulsive Behaviour

Individuals with BPD often engage in impulsive behaviour such as overspending, substance abuse, reckless driving, or risky sexual behaviour. This impulsivity is a way for them to cope with their intense emotions and is a common way for them to seek temporary relief from their emotional pain. However, this impulsive behaviour can have serious consequences not only for the person with BPD but also for their partners.

Fear of Abandonment

People with BPD have a pervasive fear of abandonment, which can significantly impact their relationships. They may be overly dependent on their partner and have intense reactions to even minor separations, such as a short trip or a night out with friends. This fear of abandonment can lead to controlling and possessive behaviour, making it challenging for their partner to maintain healthy boundaries within the relationship.

Low Self-Esteem

Individuals with BPD often struggle with a negative self-image and low self-esteem. They may have a distorted view of themselves, believing that they are fundamentally flawed or unworthy of love. This can lead to self-sabotaging behaviours such as pushing away their partners or engaging in self-harming behaviours. The constant need for validation and reassurance from their partner can also put a strain on the relationship.

