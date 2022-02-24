Vladimir Putin's split from wife after 30 yrs: Know about Russian President's girlfriends, private life & more

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/VLADIMIR.PUTIN_OFFICAL Putin's current relationship status is nothing less than a riddle after his split from her first wife after 30 years.

The life of the current President and former Prime Minister of Russia, Vladimir Putin is nothing less than a mystery. Considered one of the most influential and powerful personalities in the world, Putin has always kept his personal life away from any intrusions. In spite of his secretive affairs, Vladimir Putin has successfully earned the undeniable trust of his countrymen. Well, not much has been officially shared by the President, there are certainly strange and mysterious revelations floating about his personal life on the internet.

Putin had married Lyudmila Shkrebneva in 1983 and they lived together in East Germany from 1985 to 1990. They have two daughters Mariya, Yekaterina who have been kept away from the spotlight.

Amid speculations about his relationship with his wife going through turmoil and Putin seeing other women, the Russian President continued to make public appearances with Lyudmila. On 6 June 2013, Putin and Lyudmila announced that their marriage was over, just weeks before their 30th wedding anniversary.

Putin's current relationship status is nothing less than a riddle after his split from his first wife. Ever since he is rumoured to have 'secret girlfriends.' The Russian president is rumoured to have relationships with Svetlana Krivonogikh and Former Olympic gold medalist Alina Kabaeva, both of whom are millionaires. He has been with Alina since the beginning of 2004, as per reports.

Reportedly, political rival Alexi Navalny claimed he got engaged to former Olympic gymnast Alina Kabaeva in a secret ceremony. The rumours of their link-up date back to 2008 when Alina, who is 30 years younger than Putin, was a pro-Kremlin MP. It is also said that Alina was the reason for Putin's divorce from Lyudmila and many believed she had become the new Russian First Lady.

However, these claims were denied by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, who called rumours about his marriage as "gossip, hearsay and assumptions" and claimed in a television interview that Putin is single.

Several reports suggest that Putin is the alleged father of Alina's children. In 2015, she reportedly gave birth to a daughter; Putin is alleged to be the father. In 2019, Kabaeva reportedly gave birth to twin sons by Putin.

Putin is also rumoured to have another secret daughter Luiza Rozova, from an extramarital relationship with cleaner-turned-multimillionaire Svetlana Krivonogikh who now lives in an elite area of St. Petersburg reserved for the President’s closest friends.

Putin has tried to keep his personal life almost entirely out of the spotlight and everything still remains a big question mark.

