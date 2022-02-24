Arshad Warsi posts meme on Russia-Ukraine war, angry netizens say: People are dying & you're laughing

Follow us on Image Source : TWITTER/ARSHAD WARSI Arshad Warsi

Amidst the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict, Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi took to Twitter to share a meme from his film Golmaal. He posted a video featuring himself along with Ajay Devgn, Sharman Joshi and Rimi Sen and tagged them as America, Russia, Ukraine and rebel held areas of Ukraine. He captioned the meme as, "Self explanatory… Golmaal was way ahead of its time."

The meme didn't go down well with the Twitterverse. Schooling him for being 'insensitive', many called his tweet 'Abhorrent and distasteful'. "I respect everyone's right to say what they want, so I'm gonna say this: You shouldn't treat this as an opportunity to gloat on your movie. It's abhorrent, and quite honestly, distasteful. Say whatever you like, but know this," wrote a user, while another said, "People are dying and you are laughing."

For the unversed, Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday declared war on Ukraine and gave a chilling warning to its allies in the West, Daily Mail reported. Explosions were heard in Kiev, the Ukrainian capital, as Putin announced that Russia was launching a military attack on Ukraine.

"To anyone who would consider interfering from the outside - if you do, you will face consequences greater than any you have faced in history," he said on a television broadcast.

The UN Security Council had just convened an emergency meeting Wednesday night when Putin took to Russian airwaves to announce the invasion.

Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had urged Putin to stop his tanks.

"If indeed an operation is being prepared, I have only one thing to say from the bottom of my heart," said Guterres.

"President Putin, stop your troops from attacking Ukraine. Give peace a chance. Too many people have already died."

Putin ignored the plea, going on TV to describe the invasion as a "special military occupation' and said he wants to "demilitarize" and "de-Nazify", not occupy, the country, the report said.

He told Ukrainian service members to "lay down their arms and go home", saying Russia could not exist with a "constant threat emanating from the territory of Ukraine" and clashes between Russian and Ukrainian soldiers was "inevitable".'

-- with IANS inputs