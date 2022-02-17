Vladimir Putin may be 'richest man alive', but it's all a big mystery. Sneak peek into Russian prez's life

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/PUTIN.LIFESTYLE Russian President Vladimir Putin may be the 'richest man on Earth'

Russian President Vladimir Putin is widely regarded as one of the most powerful and influential world leaders. He has held this office for four terms and has the undisputed trust of the countrymen behind him. His major influence in geopolitics stems from the European Union's (EU) heavy reliance on Russia's oil and gas. Under his leadership, Russia has emerged as a major superpower.

Apart from his statesmanship, Putin has long caught the fancy of people for his lifestyle. If reports are to be believed, Putin leads a very lavish life, which even the richest celebrities can't dream of. Here is a sneak peek into Putin's life, as reported in the media.

What is Vladimir Putin's life like?

Putin's images showing him hunting, fishing, riding horses, helicopters and motorbikes are viral on the internet. It is believed that he may be the richest man on the planet but all of his wealth is shrouded in mystery. He is seen in expensive designer suits during public outings. As per The Sun, Putin's "latest home" measures 123,785 square feet - which is nearly double the size of Buckingham Palace. However, Putin is always modest of his possessions. He claims to earn a monthly salary by holding the President's office and drives around in simple cars, despite reportedly owing hundreds of expensive rides and many aircrafts.

Putin's 'secret girlfriends'

The Russian president is rumoured to have relationships with Svetlana Krivonogikh and Former Olympic gold medalist Alina Kabaeva, both of whom are millionaires. He has been with Alina since the beginning of 2004, as per reports. Putin married Lyudmila Shkrebneva, a former flight attendant, in 1983. He has two daughters from Lyudmila. One’s name is Maria Putina and the other’s name is Yekaterina Putina. He has tried to keep his personal life almost entirely out of the spotlight.

Putin's properties

Putin is said to own many luxurious properties in his country and abroad. His luxurious 'palaces' are also in Finland and some European nations, as per reports. The worth of all the properties is in billions. They are all in remote locations due to security purposes.

Putin: The forever fit President

It is said that Putin is a very fit man. He is a black belt in karate and loves to go on hunting trips. Apart from gymming, he likes to keep himself fit by playing sports like judo, ice hockey, swimming, martial arts and other activities.