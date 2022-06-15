Follow us on Image Source : INSTA/MALAIKAARORA Malaika Arora to turn an author with her book on fitness, wellness, nutrition

Actress Malaika Arora is set to turn into an author with her debut yet-to-be-titled book on nutrition, the work on which is currently in progress. The book will offer readers an understanding into her healthy eating routine.

Covering some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, the challenges associated with food deprivation; the literary work will help the readers grasp the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to blend nutrition plan with fitness goals.

Talking about the book, Malaika Arora said in a statement, "My goal has always been to facilitate ideas around health and wellness. The book will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our body. Concentrating on just one, does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."

The book is being agented by The Sunflower Seeds literary consulting. Speaking about the project.

Pallavi Barman, Founder, LAP Ventures- An Exceed Entertainment group company, added by saying, "We are glad to partner with The Sunflower Seeds for Malaika's literary foray. The book is an extension of the focus on health, fitness and well being that Malaika Arora Ventures (MAV) has."

"As an entrepreneur, MAV has already invested in Label Life, Sarva Yoga and now Nude Bowl. Her purpose as an author will be guided by the same values that she believes in as an entrepreneur", she concluded.