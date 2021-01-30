Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary: Quotes by 'Father of the Nation' on God, religion, spirituality

Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary

The 'Father of the Nation' aka Mahatma Gandhi played a crucial role in the Independence of our country. He not only led the way to swaraj and satyagraha but also instilled valour in the citizens to stand up for their rights. On January 30, 1948, Bapu was assassinated at Gandhi Smriti in the Birla House during his evening prayers by Nathuram Godse. The days is observed as Martyrs Day or Shaheed Diwas in memory of this great freedom fighter. On this day, the central government has instructed the states and union territories to observe two minutes of silence at 11 am to pay tribute to the leader and fighters who lost their lives during the freedom struggle.

On the 73rd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, let's have a look at the inspirational quotes by Bapu in which he has expressed his ideologies on God, spirituality and religion.

Martyr's Day 2021: Quotes by 'Father of the Nation' Mahatma Gandhi

My religion is based on truth and non-violence. Truth is my God. Non-violence is the means of realising Him. God demands nothing less than complete self-surrender as the price for the only real freedom that is worth having. I am endeavouring to see God through service of humanity, for I know that God is neither in heaven, nor down below, but in every one. My imperfections and failures are as much a blessing from God as my successes and my talents and I lay them both at his feet. If a man reaches the heart of his own religion, he has reached the heart of the others too. There is only one God, and there are many paths to him. God has no religion. Each one prays to God according to his own light. God is, even though the whole world deny him. Truth stands, even if there be no public support. It is self-sustained. Non-violence requires a double faith, faith in God and also faith in man. Before the throne of the Almighty, man will be judged not by his acts but by his intentions. For God alone reads our hearts. It is the quality of our work which will please God and not the quantity. Infinite striving to be the best is man's duty; it is its own reward. Everything else is in God's hands. I know, to banish anger altogether from one's breast is a difficult task. It cannot be achieved through pure personal effort. It can be done only by God's grace. Where love is, there God is also. A living faith in God means acceptance of the brotherhood of mankind.