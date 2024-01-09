World Hindi Diwas 2024: Top 10 OG Hindi words that flew under Gen Z’s radar

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 10 OG Hindi words that flew under Gen Z’s radar

World Hindi Day also known as Vishwa Hindi Diwas is marked on the 10th of January every year to commemorate the first-ever World Hindi Conference that was held in Nagpur on this day in the year 1975.

Namaste, Paathakon! In a country as diverse as India, where languages weave a tapestry of unity, Hindi stands proudly as a pillar of communication, gracefully adapted across generations. However, over time, Hindi has undergone a linguistic evolution. For instance, terms like 'vartalap' that were used decades ago in Shudh Hindi have effortlessly transformed into the more familiar and simpler 'baatcheet' or 'gappe'.

Now, on the occasion of World Hindi Day, with the help of Duolingo - the world's leading language learning app, we delve into the delightful realm of Hindi to unearth ten quirky words that might have slipped through the cracks of Gen Z's digital dictionaries.

Wahiyaat (वाहियात), while 'cringe' might be the word of choice today, the OG term for something that made you squirm was 'Wahiyaat'. Gen Z might not have heard the elders exclaim, "Yeh kya wahiyaat cheez hai!" Daak Ticket (डाक टिकट) by the postman. Before emails and instant messaging, sending a letter was a heartfelt affair. Gen Z might be unaware of the excitement and anticipation that came with receiving a "Daak Ticket" confirming the delivery of your precious message. This also reminds us of the famous song Dakiya Daak Laya (डाकिया डाक लाया) by the legend Kishore Kumar and Vandana Shastri. Chitrahaar (चित्रकार), movie date? Gen Z might have never experienced the joy of waiting eagerly for the weekly dose of Bollywood movies on "Chitrahaar." It was a musical affair, and watching it with family was a tradition no one dared to miss. Telegram (टेलीग्राम), no we're not talking about an online messaging app. Gen Z might not know that 'Telegram' was once a physical message-delivery service. People used to send important messages, greetings, and even condolences through this traditional means. Khadim (ख़ादिम), in the pre-online shopping era, 'Khadim' was not just the name of a shoe brand but the local cobbler who repaired and polished your shoes. The personal touch and craftsmanship of these artisans are a distant memory for Gen Z. Vyapti (व्याप्ति) means the all-encompassing presence that fills every corner. In a world of fleeting trends and vibe check, find your ‘Vyapti’ – the timeless essence that defines you. Aakarshan (आकर्षण) is simply the magnetic pull that captivates and attracts. In Gen Z terms, it is the Insta-magnetism that makes everyone double-tap. Vikalp (विकल्प) is the multiple-choice option life throws at you, where ‘all of the above’ is a valid answer. Vichakshan (विचक्षण), is the Sherlock-level observation skills that turn you into the undisputed detective of your friend group. Pratibimb (प्रतिबिम्ब), is the artistic reflection that turns ordinary moments into Instagram-worthy masterpieces.

So what do you think? We just took a wild ride through the Desi language maze, unveiling some OG Hindi words that flew under Gen Z’s radar. From ‘Wahiyaat’ cringe to ‘Vichakshan’ detective skills, we resurrected linguistic legends.

