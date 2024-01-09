World Hindi Diwas 2024: How is it different from the Hindi Day of September 14?

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know how Hindi Diwas is different from Hindi Day.

September 14 has been celebrated as Hindi Diwas in India since 1949, to commemorate the adoption of Hindi as the official language of the country. However, in 2006, the Indian government declared January 10th as World Hindi Diwas to mark the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur in 1975. However, what sets this celebration apart from the traditional Hindi Diwas on September 14th? Let's find out!

The History of Hindi Diwas:

Hindi is one of the oldest languages in the world, with a rich cultural and literary heritage. It evolved from Sanskrit and has been spoken in India for centuries. However, during British rule, English was established as the official language, and Hindi was not given much importance. After India gained independence in 1947, there was a need to establish a national identity and promote unity among diverse linguistic groups. In 1949, the Constituent Assembly of India decided to adopt Hindi as the official language of the country with Devanagari script.

Hindi Diwas was first celebrated on September 14th, 1949, to honour this decision and spread awareness about the importance of Hindi as a language. The date was chosen because it was on this day in 1949 that the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi in its original form as the official language. Since then, every year, people across India celebrate this day by organizing various competitions, seminars, and cultural events to promote and preserve the language.

The Significance of World Hindi Diwas:

On January 10th, 2006, then-Prime Minister Manmohan Singh declared January 10th as World Hindi Diwas to recognize and honour the spread of Hindi across the globe. This date marks the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur in 1975. The main objective of celebrating World Hindi Diwas is to promote Hindi as an international language and strengthen its global presence. It is also a platform to bring together Hindi-speaking communities from different countries and celebrate their cultural diversity.

How is World Hindi Diwas Different from World Hindi Day?

There are a few key differences between World Hindi Diwas and Hindi Diwas that make them unique and significant in their ways.

Global Reach: Hindi Day on September 14th is mainly celebrated within India, while World Hindi Diwas on January 10th has a global reach. It brings together Hindi-speaking communities from different parts of the world, such as Nepal, Mauritius, Fiji, Trinidad and Tobago, and many more.

Promoting Cultural Diversity: Celebrating World Hindi Diwas not only promotes the language but also highlights the rich cultural diversity of Hindi-speaking communities worldwide.

Focus on Modern Technologies: With technology being an integral part of our lives, it is crucial to explore how Hindi has adapted to this digital era. It also provides a platform to discuss and showcase how technology can be used to preserve, promote, and spread the language globally.

Government's Efforts: The celebration of World Hindi Diwas is not limited to cultural events and competitions. The Indian government also takes this opportunity to recognise and honour individuals who have made significant contributions to the promotion and development of Hindi.

Unity and Pride: World Hindi Diwas is not just a celebration of a language; it is also a celebration of unity and pride. It is a reminder that, despite our different backgrounds, we are all connected by our shared love for Hindi. It promotes national integration and strengthens the bond among Hindi-speaking communities worldwide.

