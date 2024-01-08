Why do we celebrate World Hindi Diwas on January 10? Know details

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know why we celebrate World Hindi Diwas on January 10.

Hindi, the national language of India, holds a special place in the hearts of millions of people around the world. It is a language that is not only rich in culture and heritage but also serves as a unifying force for the diverse population of India. On January 10th every year, we come together to celebrate World Hindi Diwas, a day dedicated to the promotion and celebration of this beautiful language. But have you ever wondered why we celebrate this day? Let's delve into the history, significance and other details of World Hindi Diwas.

History of World Hindi Diwas:

The origin of World Hindi Diwas can be traced back to the year 2006 when the then Prime Minister of India, Dr Manmohan Singh, proposed the idea of celebrating Hindi as a global language.

The proposal was met with widespread support and it was decided to celebrate January 10th as World Hindi Diwas, which coincides with the anniversary of the first World Hindi Conference held in Nagpur, India in 1975. Since then, this day has been celebrated with great enthusiasm all over the world.

Significance of World Hindi Diwas:

World Hindi Diwas holds immense significance as it not only celebrates the language but also pays tribute to its contribution towards cultural and linguistic diversity. It serves as a reminder of the importance of preserving and promoting our mother tongue.

Hindi is not just a language; it is an integral part of our identity, history and culture. It has been a medium of expression for poets, writers and artists for centuries. It has also played a crucial role in shaping our nation's freedom movement. Celebrating World Hindi Diwas acknowledges and honours all these contributions and reaffirms our commitment to preserving this language for future generations.

World Hindi Diwas celebrations:

On this day, various cultural programs, seminars, and conferences are organised to promote and spread awareness about the Hindi language and its rich heritage. Schools and colleges conduct competitions for students such as essay writing, poetry recitation, and debates in Hindi. Government organisations also organise events to celebrate this day, with the President of India presenting awards to individuals who have made significant contributions towards the growth and development of Hindi.

Apart from India, celebrations of World Hindi Diwas are also held in other countries where Hindi is spoken such as Mauritius, Fiji, Nepal, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, and Guyana. This not only highlights the global reach of the language but also strengthens cultural ties between these nations.