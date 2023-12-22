Why is it important to understand the link between nutrition and skin health? Know here

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Understanding the link between nutrition and skin health.

Our skin makes up the largest organ of our body. It is a very important organ that protects all the internal organs, maintains the body temperature, holds the body fluids and keeps the microbes and bacteria out to avoid infections. Vitamin D is crucial for boosting immunity and bone health and is synthesized in the skin on exposed to sunlight.

According to Ms. Minal Shah, Senior Nutrition Therapist, at Fortis Hospital Mulund, we need to ensure a nutrient-dense diet that is rich in protein, healthy fats, and vitamins. Limit the consumption of processed foods, high fat and sugar foods. Good hydration is an important key to keeping skin soft and supple, thus preventing dryness. Some agents that promote skin health and beauty are antioxidants such, as vitamins (A, C, D and E), essential omega-3 fatty acids, some proteins and probiotics. Good skin health can be achieved by plenty of good quality sleep. Also, protect your skin from harmful UV rays by applying sunscreen before sun exposure.

Here are 2 easy and nutritious recipes to boost skin health:

1. Skin glowing Smoothie

Ingredients:

2 tbsp roasted steel-cut oats

200 gms yogurt

1 banana

2-3 figs

1 tsp cinnamon powder

1 tsp chia seeds/flax seeds

Method:

Blend all ingredients and serve chilled.

2. Citrus Salad:

Ingredients:

1 sweet lime

1 orange

1 red & yellow capsicum

2 to 3 slices of pineapple

4 to 5 cherry tomato

2 tbsp roasted peanut

Dressing:

2 tbsp orange juice

Chilli powder (as per taste)

Pink Salt/ rock salt – (as per taste)

2 to 3 blades of chopped lemon grass leaves

Method:

Dice the fruits and vegetables. Slice the cherry tomato in half and add to the rest of the vegetables

Add roasted peanuts to the salad

Mix the dressing ingredients

Add the dressing to the salad and toss well.

Serve chilled

Best food sources for healthy skin

Protein: Egg whites, lean chicken, fish, nuts, pulses, dairy, and soya are the best sources of protein. Protein is the building block of skin, hair and nails. Protein is needed to maintain integrity and the strength of the skin.

Tomatoes: They are an excellent source of Vitamin C and A. They also contain major carotenoids, including lycopene, Beta carotene, and lutein which protect the skin against damage from the sun and wrinkling.

Red and yellow bell peppers: They contain beta carotene and vitamin C, which are important antioxidants for the skin. Vitamin C also creates collagen, which is the structural protein that keeps the skin strong.

Nuts and seeds: Sunflower seeds, flax seeds, chia seeds, pumpkin seeds, almonds, and walnuts are good sources of skin-boosting nutrients like zinc, selenium, and omega-3 fatty acids.

Lemon grass: It contains calcium, iron, and Vitamin C, and contains a good number of flavonoids and phenolic compounds which help to naturally soothe away fine lines and wrinkles. It also enables your skin to fight off free radicals and aggressors in the environment, which contribute to the quick ageing of your skin. It can be consumed as a tea, in juice or applied topically.

Green Tea: This is another excellent source of antioxidants and its consumption also improves the moisture, roughness, thickness, and elasticity of the skin. It also becomes a good alternative to sugary or caffeinated beverage

Probiotics: Inflammation in the gut leads to inflammation in the skin. Research suggests that using probiotics in pill and topical form may help prevent and treat skin conditions like eczema, acne, dry skin, and UV-induced skin damage. To incorporate more probiotics into your diet, include curd, buttermilk, fermented pickle like sauerkraut, kombucha, kefir, etc.

Prebiotics: Certain prebiotics can help balance skin pH or support the skin’s barrier function, which boosts healthy bacteria. Oats, berries, garlic, onion, and bananas are great sources of prebiotic fibre. They help to feed the healthy flora or probiotics and restore the gut's healthy microbiome.

Dark green leafy vegetables: Spinach, methi, and broccoli are packed with antioxidants and vitamins. They are rich in vitamin A, which works against dry, flaky skin; and vitamin C, which helps build collagen, reduces fragile skin and solves issues with wound healing. People deficient in B vitamins are more susceptible to developing skin rashes.

Red grapes: They are rich in resveratrol. Resveratrol is loaded with a wide range of health benefits, especially in reducing the effects of ageing. It also helps slow down the production of harmful free radicals, which damage skin cells.

Fish: It is the best source of omega-3 fatty acids and high-biological value protein. It's also rich in zinc, a mineral vital for reducing inflammation which can cause redness and acne, and helps produce new skin cells. Zinc deficiency can lead to skin inflammation, and lesions, and delays wound healing. Omega-3 fatty acid deficiency can cause dry skin hence fishes should be consumed. Fatty fish, such as salmon, herring and mackerel, are excellent for the skin.

Avocado: It is high in healthy fats, vitamins E and also Vitamin C, which are important for healthy skin. These healthy fats are essential to keep the skin hydrated and moisturized.

ALSO READ: 7 ways to stay energised and hydrated this festive season

Read More Lifestyle News