Friday, December 22, 2023
     
7 ways to stay energised and hydrated this festive season

As the festive season unfolds and work demands remain ever-present, keeping yourself hydrated and energized becomes paramount. These seven expert tips are your go-to guide for striking the perfect balance between merriment and productivity.

Written By : India TV Lifestyle Desk Edited By : Kristina Das
New Delhi
Published on: December 22, 2023 14:19 IST
energised and hydrated this festive season
Image Source : FREEPIK Ways to stay energised and hydrated this festive season.

The season is upon us to be jolly, but with the holiday festivities and work commitments piling up, it's essential to keep your energy levels high and stay hydrated. Here are seven tips from Amrutanjan Electro+ to ensure you're at your best during the Christmas and New Year party season, without compromising on yourself or your work.

 
Start Your Day Right with Water: Kick off your mornings by hydrating your body with a tall glass of water. It helps kickstart your metabolism, flush out toxins, and provides a natural energy boost. Make it a habit to drink at least one large glass of water before indulging in your morning coffee or tea.

Snack Smart with Water-Rich Foods: Include water-rich snacks in your diet to maintain hydration levels. Fresh fruits like watermelon, cucumber, and oranges are excellent sources of hydration. Snacking on these treats will keep you energised and hydrated throughout the day.

Electrolyte Drinks for Instant Replenishment: Amid holiday celebrations and work deadlines, turn to electrolyte drinks for a quick and effective energy boost. The unique R3 formula in the drinks helps to restore electrolytes, refill glycogen, and reduce muscle stress, providing you with instant energy to keep the festivities going.

Hydration Reminders: Set reminders on your phone or computer to take short breaks for hydration. It's easy to get caught up in the holiday hustle, so scheduling regular breaks ensures you don't forget to drink water. Use this time to stretch, walk around, and refresh your body and mind.

Dual-purpose Beverages: Opt for beverages that serve a dual purpose – hydrate and boost energy. Green tea, for example, is not only a hydrating option but also contains antioxidants and a moderate amount of caffeine to keep you alert and focused during work hours.

Infuse Your Water with Flavour: Make hydrating more enjoyable by infusing your water with natural flavours. Add slices of citrus fruits, berries, or herbs like mint to create refreshing and festive concoctions. This will help you to drink more water while adding a touch of holiday spirit to your hydration routine.

Balance Alcohol with Water: While celebrating with friends and family, indulging in festive drinks is common. Remember to balance your alcohol intake with water. For every alcoholic beverage, have a glass of water or a rehydration drink to stay hydrated and avoid the sluggish feeling that often follows excessive alcohol consumption.

So, as you revel in the holiday cheer, remember that a well-hydrated and energized you is the secret ingredient to making the most of this Christmas and New Year season. 

