Christmas 2023: Spice up celebration with 4 delicious Indian recipes

This holiday season, why not add a dash of spice to your festivities? Step away from the traditional Christmas menu and embark on a culinary journey with these vibrant and flavorful Indian recipes. From aromatic curries to tantalizing snacks, these dishes will not only warm your heart but also ignite your taste buds. Gather your loved ones and get ready to try out these interesting recipes from Moj creator, Richa Tiwari to savour the magic of a truly spiced-up Christmas celebration!

Butter Chicken stew



Ingredients:

- 500g chicken, cut into pieces

- 1 cup yogurt

- 2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

- 1 tsp turmeric powder

- 1 tsp red chilli powder

- 1 tsp garam masala

- Salt to taste

- 2 tbsp butter

- 1 cup tomato puree

- 1 cup cream

- Fresh coriander for garnish

Instructions:

1. Marinate chicken in yoghurt, ginger-garlic paste, turmeric, red chilli powder, garam masala, and salt. Refrigerate for at least 2 hours.

2. Heat butter in a pan, add tomato puree and cook until oil separates.

3. Add marinated chicken and cook until tender.

4. Pour in cream, stir well, and simmer for 10 minutes

5. Put in 500ml water and put it on the pressure cooker till it whistles twice

6 Garnish with fresh coriander and serve with naan or rice.

Samosa Chaat

Ingredients:

- 4 samosas, crumbled

- 1 cup boiled and chopped potatoes

- 1 cup boiled chickpeas

- 1 cup yogurt

- 1 tsp chaat masala

- 1 tsp cumin powder

- Tamarind chutney

- Chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander for garnish

Instructions:

1. Place crumbled samosas on a plate.

2. Top with boiled potatoes and chickpeas.

3. Whisk yoghurt with chaat masala and cumin powder, and drizzle over the samosas.

4. Add tamarind chutney to taste.

5. Garnish with chopped onions, tomatoes, and coriander.

Spiced Cranberry Chutney

Ingredients:

- 1 cup fresh cranberries

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1/4 cup water

- 1 tsp cumin seeds

- 1 tsp mustard seeds

- 1/2 tsp red chilli flakes

- 1/2 tsp ginger, grated

- Salt to taste

Instructions:

1. In a saucepan, combine cranberries, sugar, and water. Simmer until cranberries burst.

2. In a separate pan, heat oil, add cumin seeds, mustard seeds, red chilli flakes, and grated ginger.

3. Add the spice mixture to the cranberries. Simmer until chutney thickens.

4. Add salt to taste. Cool before serving.

Masala Chai Panna Cotta

Ingredients:

- 2 cups heavy cream

- 1 cup milk

- 4 tbsp loose black tea leaves

- 1/2 cup sugar

- 1 tsp ground cinnamon

- 1 tsp ground cardamom

- 2 tsp gelatin powder

Instructions:

1. Heat cream and milk in a pan. Add tea leaves and bring to a gentle boil.

2. Strain the mixture and return to the heat. Add sugar, cinnamon, and cardamom.

3. Dissolve gelatin in a little water and add to the mixture. Stir until well combined.

4. Pour into moulds or glasses and refrigerate until set.

5. Serve chilled, garnished with a sprinkle of cinnamon.

Wishing you a spiced-up and joyous Christmas!

