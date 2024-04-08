When is Chand Raat 2024? Know date and timings of Eid-al-Fitr moon sighting in India

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date and timings of the Eid-al-Fitr moon sighting in India.

Chand Raat is a special and significant event for Muslims all over the world. It is an evening filled with excitement, anticipation, and celebration as it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and the beginning of Eid-al-Fitr. This year, Chand Raat is expected to fall on April 9, 2024 in India. In this article, we will delve into the details of Chand Raat, its significance, and how it is celebrated in India.

The word "Chand Raat" is derived from the Arabic words "Chand" (moon) and "Raat" (night). As per the Islamic calendar, the sighting of the new moon marks the beginning of a new month. On the 29th or 30th day of Ramadan, Muslims all over the world eagerly wait for the sighting of the Shawwal moon to determine if Eid-al-Fitr will be celebrated the following day. The sighting of the moon also signifies the end of fasting and the beginning of festivities.

In India, Chand Raat is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm by Muslims from all walks of life. The streets are lit up with colourful lights, and markets are bustling with people buying new clothes, accessories, and sweets for Eid. Women decorate their hands with intricate henna designs, and men visit barbershops for a fresh haircut. Families gather together to prepare traditional delicacies like sheer khurma (a sweet vermicelli pudding) and sewaiyan (a sweet dish made with roasted vermicelli).

Date and timings of Eid-al-Fitr moon sighting in India:

As the Shawwal moon sighting in 2024 determines the day of Eid-ul-Fitr in India. This year, on April 9, 2024, in the evening, there should be a crescent moon visible. Eid will be observed on April 10, 2024, if the moon is visible on April 9; if not, it will fall on April 11, 2024. In Islam, the crescent moon sighting is a crucial religious practice that determines the day of Eid-al-Fitr.

The excitement and anticipation on Chand Raat are palpable. People keep an eye on the sky, eagerly waiting for the moon to be sighted. The moon sighting committee in India consists of religious scholars who look for a glimpse of the new moon after sunset. Once the moon is sighted, an official announcement is made, and the news spreads like wildfire. It is a moment of joy and relief for everyone as it marks the end of a month-long period of fasting.

Once the moon is sighted, preparations for Eid-al-Fitr begin. It is a time for forgiveness, compassion, and spreading happiness. Muslims wake up before dawn to offer special prayers called "Namaz-e-Eid" and then head to Eidgahs (open grounds or mosques) for Eid prayers. After the prayers, people exchange greetings of "Eid Mubarak" and hug each other as a sign of love and unity.

One of the most significant aspects of Chand Raat is the spirit of giving and charity. It is believed that giving charity on this night brings blessings and forgiveness from Allah. Many people donate money or food to the poor and needy, ensuring that everyone can celebrate Eid with joy and happiness.

Chand Raat also marks the beginning of three days of festivities, which are celebrated with great enthusiasm in India. Families and friends visit each other's homes, exchange gifts, and indulge in delicious feasts together. Children receive 'Eidi', which is a small amount of money given by elders as a token of love and blessings. People also dress up in their best traditional attire, and women adorn themselves with beautiful jewellery.

ALSO READ: Hyderabadi Haleem to Sheer Khurma: Recipes that promise delicious and satisfying Eid-al-Fitr dining experience