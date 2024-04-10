When is Baisakhi 2024: Know date, timings, puja rituals and more about the harvest festival

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Know the date, timings, puja rituals and more about Baisakhi 2024.

The festival of Baisakhi holds a special place in the hearts of people in India, especially in the northern region. It is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy every year in April, marking the beginning of the harvest season. Baisakhi is not only a religious festival but also a cultural one, as it brings people together to celebrate the blessings of nature and the bountiful harvest.

When is Baisakhi 2024?

Baisakhi is celebrated on the first day of the month of Vaisakh, which falls on April 13 every year and April 14 once in 36 years according to the Gregorian calendar. However, in 2024, Baisakhi will be celebrated on April 13 as per the Hindu calendar. This day marks the beginning of the Sikh New Year according to the Hindu Solar calendar and is considered a highly auspicious day for many communities in India.

Timings for Baisakhi 2024:

According to Hindu scriptures, Baisakhi celebrations should take place during specific auspicious times. This year, as per Drik Panchang, Vaisakhi Sankranti moment is at 9:15 pm on April 13.

Puja Rituals for Baisakhi:

Baisakhi is a harvest festival that has agricultural significance as well as religious significance. The festival is believed to be associated with the worship of Lord Indra, who is considered the God of rain and fertility. On this day, farmers offer their gratitude to Lord Indra for a bountiful harvest and pray for good rains for their future crops.

Apart from this, there are various other rituals associated with Baisakhi. The day begins with taking a holy dip in the river Ganges or other sacred rivers, followed by visiting gurudwaras and offering prayers. People also wear new clothes and exchange sweets and gifts with their loved ones.

One of the main rituals of Baisakhi is the performance of 'Bhangra' and 'Gidda', which are traditional Punjabi dances that depict the joy and celebration of the harvest season. People also prepare special dishes like 'langar', a community meal served in gurudwaras, and 'kheer', a sweet rice pudding made with fresh jaggery.

Significance of Baisakhi:

Baisakhi is not just a festival; it holds great significance in the lives of people. It marks the beginning of the New Year according to the Hindu calendar and also represents the start of a new agricultural season. The festival is also significant for Sikhs as it commemorates the formation of the Khalsa Panth by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699. Hence, Baisakhi is celebrated as a day of joy, hope, and new beginnings.

ALSO READ: Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Puja rituals, significance, timings and more