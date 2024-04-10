Chaitra Navratri 2024 Day 2: Who is Maa Brahmacharini? Puja rituals, significance, timings and more

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know who is Maa Brahmacharini.

Chaitra Navratri is the festival which is dedicated to the worship of Goddess Durga and is celebrated with great zeal and enthusiasm all over India. Navratri is a nine-day long festival, which falls in the month of Chaitra (March-April) and Ashwin (September-October) according to the Hindu calendar.

As we celebrate Chaitra Navratri in 2024, let us take a deeper dive into the significance of Day 2, dedicated to Maa Brahmacharini.

Who is Maa Brahmacharini?

Maa Brahmacharini is the second form of Goddess Durga and is worshipped on the second day of Chaitra Navratri. She is depicted as a beautiful goddess holding a rosary in her right hand and a kamandalu (water pot) in her left hand. The name ‘Brahmacharini’ is derived from two words – ‘Brahma’ meaning ‘tapasya’ or ‘meditation’ and ‘charini’ meaning ‘the one who practices’. Therefore, Maa Brahmacharini symbolizes the power of meditation and spiritual practices.

She is also known as Tapasyacharini, Rudrani, Aparna, Uma, and Girija. According to Hindu mythology, Maa Brahmacharini was born as Parvati, the daughter of Himalaya, and was later married to Lord Shiva.

Puja Timings:

Drik Panchang states that the second day of Chaitra Navratri is April 10. At 5:32 p.m., the Dwitiya Tithi starts. At 6:51 p.m., the moon will rise in the interim. The hours of the Vijaya Muhurat are from 2:30 pm to 3:21 pm. Last but not least, on April 11th, the Ravi Yoga begins at 3:05 am and ends at 6:00 am.

Puja Rituals:

On the second day of Chaitra Navratri, devotees wake up early in the morning and take a holy bath. They then dress up in traditional attire and offer prayers to Maa Brahmacharini. The puja rituals include offering flowers, fruits, and sweets to the goddess, along with lighting incense sticks and diyas (lamps). The devotees also chant mantras and sing bhajans in praise of the goddess.

Apart from the traditional puja rituals, devotees also observe fasts on this day. The fast is observed by consuming only milk and fruits throughout the day. In some regions, people also consume Sabudana Khichdi (a dish made of sago pearls) as a part of their fasting tradition.

Significance:

Maa Brahmacharini is believed to bestow her devotees with courage, strength, and wisdom. She is also considered to be the epitome of self-discipline and devotion. Her grace is said to remove any obstacles from the path of her devotees and bless them with success and prosperity.

The significance of this day lies in the importance of practising meditation and self-control. Maa Brahmacharini teaches us the value of leading a simple and disciplined life, with a focus on spiritual growth.

