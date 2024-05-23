Follow us on Image Source : GOOGLE What is social jetlag? 5 signs you’re going through it

In today's fast-paced society, where schedules are often hectic and sleep is sometimes sacrificed, a phenomenon known as "social jetlag" has emerged as a significant concern for many. Despite its name, social jetlag has little to do with air travel and everything to do with the misalignment between our body's internal clock (circadian rhythm) and the demands of our social and work schedules. This misalignment can have profound effects on our health and well-being. Let's delve into what social jetlag is and five signs that you may be experiencing it.

What is Social Jetlag?

Our bodies have an internal clock that regulates feelings of sleepiness and alertness. This clock is influenced by light exposure. Ideally, we'd go to sleep when it gets dark and wake up with natural light. However, modern life often disrupts this rhythm. We stay up late under bright lights during the week and sleep in on weekends. This inconsistency confuses our internal clock, leading to social jetlag.

Signs you're going through social jetlag:

These morning struggles indicate your sleep schedule is out of sync with your body's natural rhythm.

This is a classic sign your weekday schedule is out of sync with your body's natural rhythm.

Social jetlag can disrupt your metabolism and lead to unhealthy coping mechanisms.

Social jet lag can mess with your cognitive function, making it harder to focus and be productive.

That afternoon slump can be caused by social jet lag disrupting your natural energy levels.

Social jet lag can contribute to irritability, frustration, and even symptoms of depression.

How to combat social jetlag: