Want to increase body flexibility? Try practising these 5 amazing yoga poses

Yoga has been practised for centuries and has numerous benefits for both the mind and body. One of the most prominent benefits of yoga is increased flexibility. Flexibility refers to the range of motion in a joint or group of joints. It is essential to maintain and improve flexibility to prevent injuries and improve overall performance in daily activities. Here in this article, we will discuss five yoga poses that can help increase your body's flexibility.

Downward Facing Dog (Adho Mukha Svanasana)

Downward-facing dog is one of the most widely recognised yoga poses, and it is excellent for increasing flexibility in multiple parts of the body.

To perform this pose, start on your hands and knees, with your wrists directly under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

Spread your fingers wide, tuck your toes, and lift your hips up and back, creating an inverted V-shape with your body.

Press your heels towards the ground while keeping your arms straight and engaged.

This pose helps lengthen and stretch the hamstrings, calves, shoulders, and spine, making it an excellent pose for increasing overall flexibility.

Forward Fold (Uttanasana)

Forward fold is another essential yoga pose for increasing flexibility.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart to perform this pose and slowly fold forward from your hips.

Keep your spine long and your knees slightly bent if needed. Let your head hang heavy towards the ground, and grab onto opposite elbows if you wish to deepen the stretch.

This pose stretches the hamstrings, calves, lower back, and hips, helping to increase overall flexibility in the lower body.

Cat-Cow (Marjaryasana/Bitilasana)

The cat-cow pose is a gentle flowing movement that helps increase flexibility in the spine while also improving posture.

Begin on your hands and knees with your wrists under your shoulders and your knees under your hips.

On an inhale, arch your back and lift your head and tailbone towards the ceiling, creating the 'cow' pose.

Then, on an exhale, round your spine and tuck your chin towards your chest, creating the 'cat' pose.

Repeat this flow several times, linking your breath with each movement.

This pose helps increase flexibility in the spine, shoulders, and neck.

Extended Triangle (Utthita Trikonasana)

The extended triangle pose is another excellent yoga pose for increasing flexibility in the entire body.

To perform this pose, begin in a standing position with your feet wider than hip-width apart.

Turn your right foot out to 90 degrees and your left foot in slightly.

Extend your arms out to the sides and hinge at your waist to reach your right arm towards the ground, keeping a long spine.

Your left arm can reach towards the sky, and your gaze can follow if comfortable.

This pose stretches the hamstrings, hips, chest, shoulders, and spine, making it an excellent pose for overall flexibility.

Standing Forward Bend (Uttanasana)

Standing forward bend is a variation of the forward fold mentioned earlier and is another essential pose for increasing flexibility in the lower body.

Stand with your feet hip-width apart to perform this pose and slowly fold forward from your hips.

This time, grab onto opposite elbows and allow your upper body to hang heavy towards the ground.

You can also bend one knee at a time to deepen the stretch in each leg. This pose helps stretch the hamstrings, calves, hips, and lower back.

Incorporating these five yoga poses into your daily routine can help increase flexibility in multiple areas of the body. However, it is essential to remember that flexibility takes time and consistency to improve.

