Light Walking to Foam Rolling: 5 exercises for sore muscles

5 exercises for sore muscles

Muscle soreness, especially after a tough workout, is a common experience. It's often caused by microscopic tears in muscle fibres, a natural part of the growth and repair process. While soreness is usually harmless, it can be uncomfortable and hinder your movement.

Thankfully, several gentle exercises can help ease muscle soreness and promote faster recovery. Here are 5 exercises you can incorporate into your routine

Light walking:

This low-impact activity promotes blood flow, which helps deliver nutrients to your muscles and remove waste products that contribute to soreness. Start with a short walk and gradually increase the duration and intensity as you feel better.

Dynamic stretches:

Unlike static stretches, which involve holding a position for a prolonged period, dynamic stretches involve controlled movements that gently take your muscles through their full range of motion. Examples include arm circles, leg swings, and torso twists. Perform these stretches slowly and rhythmically for 10-15 repetitions per side.

Yoga:

Yoga combines gentle stretches with mindful breathing, making it an excellent option for promoting relaxation and reducing muscle tension. Focus on poses that target the sore areas, such as a downward-facing dog for the hamstrings, cat-cow pose for the spine, and child's pose for overall relaxation.

Foam rolling:

Using a foam roller can help release tension in tight muscles and improve circulation. Apply gentle pressure and slowly roll over the sore areas for 30-60 seconds each. Be mindful not to roll over any bony areas or cause significant pain.

Swimming:

The buoyancy of water takes the pressure off your joints, making swimming a great way to move your body and promote healing without further strain. Focus on gentle movements like gliding, freestyle, or backstroke, and adjust the intensity based on your comfort level.

