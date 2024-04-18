Want to energise mind, body and soul? Explore the world of 7 chakras meditation

Follow us on Image Source : SOCIAL Know what are the benefits of 7 chakras meditation.

In today's fast-paced world, it's easy to become overwhelmed and disconnected from our true selves. We often neglect our mental, physical, and spiritual well-being in the pursuit of success and material possessions. However, there is a powerful and transformative practice that can help us find balance and harmony within ourselves which is "7 chakras meditation".

What is 7 chakras meditation?

Derived from the ancient Indian healing system of Ayurveda, chakras are believed to be energy centres in our bodies. There are seven main chakras, each representing different aspects of our being - physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual. When these chakras are open and in balance, energy flows freely through them, leading to a sense of vitality and well-being. However, when they are blocked or imbalanced, it can manifest in physical or emotional symptoms.

Let's explore how it can help us energise all aspects of our being.

Root Chakra (Muladhara)

Located at the base of the spine, the root chakra represents our sense of security and stability.

To balance the root chakra during meditation, visualise a red spinning wheel of light at the base of your spine. As you inhale, imagine the wheel getting brighter and bigger, filling you with a sense of strength and stability. As you exhale, release any fears or insecurities that may be blocking this chakra.

Sacral Chakra (Svadhisthana)

Located just below the navel, the sacral chakra is associated with our creativity and passion.

To balance the sacral chakra during meditation, visualise an orange spinning wheel of light just below your navel. As you inhale, imagine the wheel expanding and filling you with a sense of creativity and passion. As you exhale, release any negative emotions that may be blocking this chakra.

Solar Plexus Chakra (Manipura)

Located above the navel, the solar plexus chakra is associated with our sense of self-confidence and personal power.

To balance the solar plexus chakra during meditation, visualise a yellow spinning wheel of light just above your navel. As you inhale, imagine the wheel growing brighter and filling you with a sense of self-confidence and personal power. As you exhale, release any doubts or insecurities that may be blocking this chakra.

Heart Chakra (Anahata)

Located in the centre of the chest, the heart chakra represents our ability to love and be loved.

To balance the heart chakra during meditation, visualise a green spinning wheel of light in the centre of your chest. As you inhale, imagine the wheel growing brighter and filling you with a sense of love and compassion. As you exhale, release any past hurt or negativity that may be blocking this chakra.

Throat Chakra (Vishuddha)

Located in the throat, the throat chakra represents our ability to communicate and express ourselves.

To balance the throat chakra during meditation, visualise a blue spinning wheel of light in your throat. As you inhale, imagine the wheel getting brighter and filling you with a sense of clear communication. As you exhale, release any fears or insecurities that may be blocking this chakra.

Third Eye Chakra (Ajna)

Located between the eyebrows, the third eye chakra represents our intuition and inner wisdom.

To balance the third eye chakra during meditation, visualise a purple spinning wheel of light between your eyebrows. As you inhale, imagine the wheel growing brighter and filling you with a sense of intuition and inner wisdom. As you exhale, release any doubts or distractions that may be blocking this chakra.

Crown Chakra (Sahasrara)

Located at the top of the head, the crown chakra represents our connection to a higher power and spiritual enlightenment.

To balance the crown chakra during meditation, visualise a white spinning wheel of light at the top of your head. As you inhale, imagine the wheel getting brighter and filling you with a sense of spiritual connection. As you exhale, release any negative thoughts or beliefs that may be blocking this chakra.