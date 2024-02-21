Staying Hydrated to Mindful Eating: 5 tips to ward off unwanted pounds after eating out

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK 5 tips to ward off unwanted pounds after eating out

Eating out is a delightful experience, but it can sometimes leave us feeling guilty about overindulging or worried about the extra pounds creeping up on us. However, with a few mindful strategies, you can enjoy dining out without fearing unwanted weight sneaking up on you. Remember, it's all about balance and making mindful choices that support your overall health and well-being. So go ahead, and indulge in your favourite restaurant meals guilt-free, knowing that you have the tools to keep those unwanted pounds at bay. From staying hydrated to mindful eating, here are five simple tips you can follow after eating out.

Opt for Healthier Choices

When perusing the menu, look for healthier options such as grilled or steamed dishes, salads with lean proteins, and vegetable-based sides. Avoid items that are fried, creamy, or laden with heavy sauces. Choosing lighter fare will not only help you manage your calorie intake but also leave you feeling more energised and satisfied.

Practice Portion Control

Restaurants often serve large portions, which can tempt you to overeat. Combat this by sharing a meal with a friend or asking for a half portion. Alternatively, you can request a to-go box at the beginning of your meal and portion out what you plan to eat, saving the rest for another meal.

Stay Hydrated

Sometimes our bodies mistake thirst for hunger, leading us to consume more calories than necessary. Keep a glass of water nearby and sip on it throughout your meal. Not only will staying hydrated help you feel fuller, but it will also aid in digestion and prevent overeating.

Mindful Eating

Pay attention to your body's hunger and fullness cues while dining out. Eat slowly, savouring each bite, and stop when you feel satisfied, rather than stuffed. Put your fork down between bites, engage in conversation, and enjoy the dining experience without rushing through your meal.

Incorporate Physical Activity

Counteract the extra calories consumed from dining out by incorporating physical activity into your routine. Whether going for a brisk walk after your meal, hitting the gym the next day, or participating in your favourite hobby, staying active will help you burn off excess calories and maintain a healthy weight.

