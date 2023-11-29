Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Long Weekends 2024: Full list of long weekends in 2024

As the year 2023 slowly comes to an end, many of us are already dreaming about our next vacation or getaway. And what better way to plan ahead than by knowing when the long weekends will fall in the upcoming year of 2024? Yes, you heard it right, we are talking about long weekends in 2024! It may seem like a long time from now, but trust us, it's never too early to start planning. So get your calendars ready and mark these dates as we bring you the full list of long weekends in 2024.

Before we dive into the list, let's first understand what makes long weekends so special. They are those rare occasions when we get an extra day or two off from work or school, giving us the perfect opportunity to take a break, unwind and explore new places or simply spend quality time with our loved ones. These long weekends are like mini-vacations that can rejuvenate and refresh us, making us more productive and energised when we return to our daily routines.

Now without further ado, let's take a look at the long weekends in 2024:

New Year's Day - Monday, January 1st

The year 2024 kicks off with a bang as New Year's Day falls on a Monday, giving us a perfect three-day weekend to start the year on a high note. This is a great opportunity to plan a short trip or spend some quality time with your family and friends.

Republic Day - Friday, January 26th

This public holiday celebrates the date when India's constitution came into effect and is observed on January 26th every year. In 2024, it falls on a Friday, giving us another opportunity for a long weekend.

Maha Shivaratri - Friday, March 8th

For those who celebrate this Hindu festival, you will be glad to know that it falls on a Friday in 2024. This gives you a break in the weekend, perfect for a short getaway or some much-needed rest and relaxation.

Holi - Monday, March 25th

The festival of colours, Holi, falls on a Monday in 2024, giving us the perfect excuse to take a break from work and indulge in some fun-filled celebrations with our loved ones.

Good Friday - Friday, March 29th

Good Friday, which marks the crucifixion of Jesus Christ, is observed on a Friday every year. In 2024, it falls on March 29th, giving us another three-day weekend to relax and recharge.

Buddha Purnima - Thursday, May 23rd

Buddha Purnima marks the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and is celebrated by Buddhists all over the world. In 2024, it falls on a Thursday, giving us a long weekend to relax and reflect.

Bakri Eid - Monday, June 17th

Bakri Eid is an important Muslim festival that marks the end of Ramadan and is celebrated with great enthusiasm and joy. In 2024, it falls on a Monday, giving us a perfect three-day weekend to spend with our loved ones.

Independence Day - Thursday, August 15th

This national holiday marks the day when India gained independence from British rule in 1947. In 2024, it falls on a Thursday, giving us another opportunity for a long weekend.

Janmashtami - Monday, August 26th

Janmashtami is celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Krishna, one of the most beloved deities in Hinduism. In 2024, it falls on a Monday, giving us a chance to celebrate this auspicious occasion with our family and friends.

Dussehra - Saturday, October 12th

Dussehra is a major Hindu festival that celebrates the victory of good over evil and is observed on the tenth day of Navratri. This year, it falls on a Saturday, giving us a weekend to celebrate with our loved ones.

Diwali - Friday, November 1st

Diwali or Deepavali is one of the biggest festivals in India and is celebrated with great fervor and joy. This year, it falls on a Friday, giving us an extended weekend to celebrate with our family and friends.

