Kareena Kapoor Khan's kids Taimur-Jeh's skin care routine includes shea butter, glycerine & vitamins

Kareena Kapoor Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood and a dotting mother to her sons Taimur Ali Khan and Jehangir Ali Khan. The actress often drops photos and videos with them and never shes away from speaking about her kids. Now, Kareena revealed her kid's skin care routine. Given the many brand taglines, we are all bewildered as to which product to use for our children with a profusion of options accessible on the market and to address the concern, the actress spoke about the same.

Kareena told IANS, "My first priority as a mother is to attend to my children's skin care requirements. Their skin is sensitive and prone to dryness and inflammation. I often choose light, soft, yet efficient skin care products that shield the skin from irritating elements. I also make sure to properly review all the product contents. Confirming that all of the products are the greatest choices for their skin is essential in my opinion."

When asked, is she has a unique skincare routine for Taimur and Jeh, Kareena, who was last seen in Laal Singh Chaddha, said "I have a daily skincare routine (twice a day) that includes using natural skincare products that are mild and safe to use on babies. A decent skincare routine should be combined with a healthy diet. Therefore, I make certain that my children are well-fed and get adequate sleep. I also keep track of their physical activities on a daily basis."

Talking about the ingredients to look for while purchasing baby products, the actress added, "I look for products that have hydrating elements in them like shea butter, glycerine, and necessary vitamins. For cleansing, I always look for a gentle wash that is free of harsh chemicals and has more natural ingredients. A baby's skin is exceptionally soft and gentle, and it needs utmost care, especially with all the harsh environmental factors."

Kareena Kapoor's Upcoming projects

On the professional front, Kareena Kapoor Khan is set to share the screen for the very first time with Kriti Sanon and Tabu in a comedy entertainer. Helmed by Rhea Kapoor and produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is titled as 'The Crew'. The filmmaker duo, Rhea and Ekta are reuniting after the 2018 film, Veere Di Wedding.

Set against the backdrop of the airline industry, the plot revolves around three women who work hard and hustle to succeed in life. However, their fates place them in some unfortunate circumstances and they become entangled in a web of lies.

'The Crew' will be co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions. It is set to start filming in February 2023.

