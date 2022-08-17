Wednesday, August 17, 2022
     
  4. Janmashtami 2022: List of 56 bhog items that devotees offer Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2022: The auspicious occasion of Lord Krishna's birth is celebrated as Janmashtami by Hindu devotees. On this special day, people prepare 56 bhog items as prasad and offer them to Bal Gopal. If you are curious to know what all food items Chappan bhog consists of, then check here

Charu Jain Edited By: Charu Jain New Delhi Published on: August 17, 2022 14:04 IST
Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most loved and celebrated festivals in India, which is mostly celebrated by Hindu devotees. On this occasion, people prepare a list of 56 special food items for Lord Krishna which is also known as Chappan Bhog. It is said that to prepare these bhog items, Krishna devotees wake up early in the morning and start their preparation. They believe that these 56 bhog items which are a mix of cereal, fruits, dry fruits, sweets, drinks, namkeen and pickles are Lord Krishna's favourites.

Here is a list of 56 food items 

  1. Makkhan mishri
  2. Kheer
  3. Rasgulla
  4. Jeera ladoo 
  5. Jalebi 
  6. Rabri
  7. Mathri
  8. Malpua
  9. Mohanbhog
  10. Chutney
  11. Murabba 
  12. Saag 
  13. Curd
  14. Rice
  15. Dal
  16. Kadi
  17. Ghewar
  18. Chila
  19. Peda
  20. Papad
  21. Moong dal ka halwa
  22. Pakoda
  23. Khichadi
  24. Brinjal
  25. Bottle gourd
  26. Poori
  27. Almond milk
  28. Tikkis
  29. Cashews
  30. Almonds
  31. Pistachios 
  32. Elaichi 
  33. Panchamrut
  34. Murabba
  35. Shakkarpaara
  36. Dalia
  37. Ghee
  38. Honey
  39. Butter
  40. Malai
  41. Kachori
  42. Roti
  43. Coconut water
  44. Mango
  45. Banana
  46. Shikanji
  47. Grapes
  48. Apple
  49. Plum
  50. Raisins
  51. Channa
  52. Sweet Rice
  53. Bhujia
  54. Supaari
  55. Saunf
  56. Paan

On this Janmashtami, offer these 56 bhog items with love and devotion to Lord Krishna to seek his divine blessings. But, one thing that should be taken care of is the food should be sacred and essentially Satvik. (without garlic and onion).

 

Also Read: Krishna Janmashtami: Here's birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated in different states of India

