Janmashtami 2022: List of 56 bhog items that devotees offer Lord Krishna

List of 56 bhog items that devotees offer Lord Krishna

Janmashtami 2022: Krishna Janmashtami is one of the most loved and celebrated festivals in India, which is mostly celebrated by Hindu devotees. On this occasion, people prepare a list of 56 special food items for Lord Krishna which is also known as Chappan Bhog. It is said that to prepare these bhog items, Krishna devotees wake up early in the morning and start their preparation. They believe that these 56 bhog items which are a mix of cereal, fruits, dry fruits, sweets, drinks, namkeen and pickles are Lord Krishna's favourites.

Here is a list of 56 food items

Makkhan mishri Kheer Rasgulla Jeera ladoo Jalebi Rabri Mathri Malpua Mohanbhog Chutney Murabba Saag Curd Rice Dal Kadi Ghewar Chila Peda Papad Moong dal ka halwa Pakoda Khichadi Brinjal Bottle gourd Poori Almond milk Tikkis Cashews Almonds Pistachios Elaichi Panchamrut Murabba Shakkarpaara Dalia Ghee Honey Butter Malai Kachori Roti Coconut water Mango Banana Shikanji Grapes Apple Plum Raisins Channa Sweet Rice Bhujia Supaari Saunf Paan

On this Janmashtami, offer these 56 bhog items with love and devotion to Lord Krishna to seek his divine blessings. But, one thing that should be taken care of is the food should be sacred and essentially Satvik. (without garlic and onion).

