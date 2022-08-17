Janmashtami 2022: Makhan, Flute to Peacock Leaf, bring THESE things at home for prosperity & luck

Follow us on Image Source : INSTAGRAM/KRISHNA.REALFRIEND Janmashtami 2022

Janmashtami 2022: The Hindu festival, also known as Krishna Janmashtami, Gokulashtami, or Krishnasthami, marks the birth of Krishna, who is the eighth avatar of Vishnu. It is said that Shri Krishna understands every emotion of his devotees. The largest celebration of Janmashtami takes place in Mathura and Vrindavan, where Lord Krishna is believed to have been born. According to astrology, Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. This year, it is said that Janmashtami will be celebrated for two days- on August 18 and 19.

Know what things you should buy on this festival, which can make Lord Krishna happy.

Makhan

Lord Krishna, also known as Makhan chor, loves butter. He got the name 'Makhan chor' because he used to steal Makhan from gopies. That's why Makha should always be there for the Janamashtami celebration. You must buy butter and offer it to Lord Krishna.

Vaijayanti Garland

In Hinduism, different garlands are mentioned for worshiping different gods. Just as worshiping Lord Shiva with a rosary of Rudraksha gives the desired result, similarly, Lord Krishna is worshiped with a Vaijayanti rosary. Therefore, on the day of Janmashtami, one should definitely buy Vaijayanti garland. This mala is prepared with Lotus seeds and it is believed that Goddess Lakshmi resides in it. If you keep this mala, there will never be shortage of money. ALSO READ: Janmashtami 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and Krishna Janmashtami importance

Flute

As soon as we remember Kanhaiya, the melodious tune of the flute starts to play in our mind. No painting of Shri Krishna is complete without a flute. He loved flute a lot, the reason he was called as Murlidhar, Bansiwale, Banshidhar, Basuri Wale, and Bansi Bajaiya. Therefore, on the day of Janmashtami, one must definitely buy a flute. Offer a small wooden or silver flute to the deity, later, keep it in your safe or cupboard at the place of worship.

Peacock feather

Whenever one meditates on Lord Krishna, the image of a peacock feather definitely emerges in his mind. Lord Krishna loved the peacock feather so much that he always adorned it on his crown. At the same time, in Vastu Shastra, the peacock has been told to bring positive energy. On the day of Janmashtami, definitely bring peacock feathers in the house as it does not cause household problems and also gives freedom from 'Kaal Sarp Dosh'.

Cow with Calf

The devotees of Lord Krishna know that they have great affection for cows. During his childhood, he used to go grazing cows. Along with this, the butter made from cow's milk is also very much liked by Lord Krishna. According to astrology, the planet Jupiter resides in cows. Therefore, on the festival of Janmashtami, you must buy a small statue of a cow and a calf. It should be kept in the Northeast direction in your home or office. With this, Vastu defects are removed and you get luck and prosperity.

