Janmashtami 2022: Date, shubh muhurat, puja vidhi and Krishna Janmashtami importance

Janmashtami 2022: The festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp and vigour in the country, especially in Vrindavan, Barsana, Mathura and Dwarka. On this occasion, special events are organized in the temples of Lord Krishna and devotees pray till midnight to celebrate the birth of God. According to astrology, Lord Krishna was born on the Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha of Bhadrapada month. It is said that at the time, the Rohini constellation was there, Sun was in Leo and Moon was in the Taurus zodiac sign. Therefore, people should observe the fast of Janmashtami on the same day when it is Ashtami Tithi at the night.

Janmashtami is also known by names like Krishna Janmashtami, and Gokulashtami among others. This year, it is said that Janmashtami will be celebrated for two days- on August 18 and 19. Know the date, auspicious time and worship method of Shri Krishna Janmashtami.

Janmashtami 2022: Shubh Muhurat

Janmashtami date - 18 August 2021

Ashtami Tithi starts: 18th August, Thursday at 9:21 pm

Ashtami Tithi ends: 19th August at 10:59 pm

Janmashtami 2022: Puja Vidhi

On the day of Janmashtami, wake up in the morning, take bath and observe fast for the whole day.

After that, bathe the idol of Lord Krishna with Gangajal and milk.

Then make him wear new clothes and adorn him with a peacock crown, flute, Vaijayanti garland, Tulsi Dal, Kundal etc.

Decorate the swing of Lord Krishna with flower garlands.

After that, offer fruits, flowers, makhana, butter and sugar (Makhan Mishri), sweets, nuts etc. to Lord Krishna while worshipping and light incense lamps.

After this, worship Shri Krishna at midnight, swing him on a swing and do aarti.

After the worship, distribute prasad to all

Significance of Janmashtami

In Hinduism, the festival of Janmashtami is celebrated with great pomp. According to legends, Shri Krishna is one of the most powerful human incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Lord Krishna is one such god in Hindu mythology, about whose birth and death a lot has been written. Ever since Shri Krishna took birth on earth in human form, people started worshipping him as the son of God.

