Krishna Janmashtami: Here's birth of Lord Krishna is celebrated in different states of India

Krishna Janmashtami, popularly known as Janmashtami or Gokulashtami, is a beloved festival in India. Observed on the eighth day, Ashtami of the Krishna Paksha in Shraavana or Bhadrapad, the day marks the birthday of Lord Krishna. Krishna was the eighth avatar of Lord Vishnu and his birthday is celebrated across the country with grandiose gaiety and fanfare. Let’s look at how Janmashtami is celebrated in different states of India:

Uttar Pradesh

Mathura and Vrindavan see grand celebrations of Janmashtami. Devotees from all over India throng the place to witness a grand celebration. Temple throughout the cities are decorated and idols of Radha and Krishna are anointed and decorated with ornaments. Jhanki Pradarshan and Rasleela are also held as devotees offer prayers to the lord.

Maharashtra

“Govinda aala re” is a popular chant one would hear as Gokulashtami approaches. The famous dahi handi game can be seen being organised in every nook and corner and devotees dance to the peppy beats of dhol. Human pyramids are formed by people e to break the buttermilk filled matakas. Various competitions are also held each year.

Gujarat

Lord Krishna is also known as the Dwarkadish. Dwarka sees one of the most elaborate Janmashmati festivities across the country as Gujaratis celebrate the festival in full spirits. Dwarkadhish temple is ornamented with flowers and more as devotees throng the temple to witness the aarti.

Manipur

Janmashtami is known by the name of Krishna Janma in Manipur. ISKCON & Shri Shri Govindajee temples in Imphal see a huge footfall with devotees engaging in musical and dance performances. Rasleela is also performed in Manipuri style along with many other cultural programs. Some also observe a day-long fast.

Andhra Pradesh

Children dress up Krishna and Radha and take part in various activities to celebrate the birthday of Lord Krishna. A number of sweets are prepared and distributed in the neighbourhood to mark the day. Small skits are performed portraying the life of Lord Krishna along with a cheerful celebration.

