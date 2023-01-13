Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings, SMS and HD images

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK Makar Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on January 14

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Northern Indians celebrate this festival by serving traditional sweets like gajak, chikki and til ladoos and by flying kites. Makar Sankranti is regarded as one of the most auspicious days in the Hindu calendar. The day is devoted to the deity Surya or the sun. This year the festival will be celebrated on January 14. It is observed in diverse forms in different parts of the country but if you are away from your loved ones and friends, share the following greetings and images on the merry occasion and let them know that you are thinking about them.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Wishes, WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Greetings

-- Hope the rising sun on Makar Sankranti fills your life with abundant joy and prosperity. — Best Wishes of Makar Sankranti.

-- Wish you and your family members a very happy Makar Sankranti.

-- May you soar high with success just like your kites this Makar Sankranti.

-- A beautiful, bright, and delighted day, sun entered makar to intense the ray. crop harvested to cheer the smiles, come together and enjoy the life. ” — Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Read: Makar Sankranti 2023: Know Shubh Muhurat & Important beliefs

-- Meethe gur mein mil gaye til...Udi patang aur khil gaye dil! Har pal sukh aur har din shaanti, Aap sab ke liye laaye Makar Sankranti.--Wishing you a very prosperous Makar Sankranti.

-- Bajare ki roti,

Nimbu ka achar, suraj ki kirae,

Chan ki chandani aur apno ka pyaar.

Har jeevan ho khushal mubarak ho aapko

Sankranti ka tyohar.

-- Mandir ki ghanti, Arti ki thali, Nadi ke kinare suraj ki lali, Zindagi me aye khushiyo ki bahar, Apko mubarak ho sankrant ka tyohar.- Happy Makar Sankranti.

-- May the Makar Sankranti fire burns all the moments of sadness and brings you the warmth of joy and happiness and love.” — Wishing You A Very Happy Makar Sankranti.

Happy Makar Sankranti 2023: Photos to share

Image Source : FREEPIKMakar Sankranti 2023 will be celebrated on January 14

Image Source : FREEPIKMakar Sankranti marks the beginning of longer days and shorter nights

Image Source : FREEPIKPeople fly kites on Makar Sankranti

Image Source : FREEPIKShare images with your loved ones on Makar Sankranti

Image Source : FREEPIKTil ladoos and chikki are prepared in Makar Sankranti

Read: Makar Sankranti traditional dishes: Know til ladoo and peanut chikki recipes

Read More Lifestyle News